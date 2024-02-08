GLO congratulates Nigeria, urges team to bring trophy home

Digital solutions company and leading corporate supporter of football in Nigeria, Globacom, has congratulated the national football team, Super Eagles, on their victory against South Africa and subsequent qualification for the final of the 2024 African Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian team on Wednesday in Bouake, Cote d’ Ivoire, defeated hard fighting Bafana Bafana by 4 goals to 2 in a penalty shootout. The match ended at 1-1 after extra time.

Nigeria will now meet hosts Cote d’ Ivoire in Abidjan in the final on Sunday. Cote d’ Ivoire defeated Congo DR in the second semifinal encounter.

“We congratulate the players and officials for qualifying for the final. They have made the country proud, and inspired hope in every young Nigerian. They have once again demonstrated the resilience and can-do-spirit that Nigerians are known for”, Globacom said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

It added that the Nigerian team have the ability to win the final match, and urged them to do all it takes to surmount the challenge of their next opponents and bring the trophy home.

Globacom, under its Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., has over the years been the greatest supporter of Nigerian football. The company spent over N20 billion supporting Nigeria’s professional football league, the national teams and other sports initiatives though donations and official sponsorships.

In 2013, Dr. Adenuga rewarded the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, with $1 million for winning the 29th edition of African Cup of Nation’s held in South Africa.

His companies also supported the development of the game in the country with a N2 billion deal with NFF in 2011 for the sponsorship of the Nigerian national teams, and a N1.9 billion sponsorship agreement for the Nigerian Premier League for three years.