Insecurity: Speaker Pledges New Strategic Security Measures.

..says Gbajabiamila has good reputation

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas has disclosed the readiness of the House to work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led federal government to engage new strategic measures in tackling insecurity problem in the country.

The Speaker stated this yesterday during his first World Press Conference held at the Natiomal Assembly Complex, three Arms Zone, Abuja.

The Speaker who lamented incessant cases of insecurity in the country alongside harsh economic environment in the country promised to engage new approach for the overall benefit of Nigerians.

According to the speaker, more strategic security measures has been taken to ensure that the executives deliver on it constitutional duties to Nigerians.

Hon Abbas who also promised to ensure that all fund made available to security agencies in the country are put to good use further emphasized the readiness of the legislature to ensuring that all the money spent on security agencies are transparently utilize for the betterment of all citizenry.

“We always emphasize in our Legislative Agenda, the time has come for us to demand greater transparency from our security agencies and full accountability for all the funds spent and earmarked for spending in the sector. We kick-started our sectoral debates in November last year with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to demonstrate the seriousness we attach to security”.

The Speaker further maintained that under his leadership in the 10th House of Reprsentatives, he had carefully arranged that security issues were brought into the front burner of the Legislative Agenda by engaging different committees of the House in order to achieve positive results.

The House helsman described the immediate past speaker and the current Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila as a transparent personality and a good man also warned against all forms of character association against the personality of the Chief of staff to the president.

Responding to questions on what informed his choice for the press briefing, the speaker explained that such was necessitated by recent national current issues in the country.

According to the speaker, most Nigerians are really suffering adding that as a parliament that represent Nigerians across all sphere, he deem it fit to talk to them as well as assured them that all the challenges they are currently facing shall soon be over.

While blaming previous administrations for inability to address security challenges in the country, the speaker said all the recommendations made at the end of every security summit organised by the previous parliament was not heeded.

He informed that successive government did nothing or little to implement policies recommended by those previously held summit assuring that the proposed national security summit of the 10th House of Representatives under his leadership will succeed as all major stakeholders in the security sector will actively be involved.

“While recognising and commending the patriotic and courageous efforts of our security agencies, we must have the courage to effect changes where necessary. These are among the issues that the forthcoming Legislative Summit on Security will address. This summit, which comes up in a matter of weeks, will, among others, allow us to hear directly from the key stakeholders in the sector and come up with legislative measures to modernize our security system and improve its operational efficiency and effectiveness”.

Consequently, Hon Abbas further assured Nigerians of modalities being adopted to ensure an effective oversight across the country expressing the hope that under his watch as the speaker different strategies are already in place to ensure that Nigerians reap much democracy dividends from the parliament.

Earlier while fielding questions from newsmen, the top officer holder had blamed government agencies with the mandate of educating the citizens on government plan and policies for not doing enough in their constitutional assigned duties.