Glo clinches major laurels at  2023 Consumer Value Awards

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, last Thursday clinched awards in two major categories at the yearly Consumer Value Awards held in Lagos.

Globacom won the “Best Value for money Telecommunication Service of the Year 2023” and “Best Value for Money Data & ISP Brand of the Year 2023” at the prestigious event held at the Radisson Blu Hotels, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Managing Director of Brand Xchange, Mr. Akonte Ekine, explained that Consumer Value Awards is a prestigious online periodic award geared at creating awareness for the rights of consumers and promoting brand excellence in the country. Winners are selected by consumers in an online vote organised by Brand Xchange.

Said Ekine, “Globacom emerged as “Best Value for money Telecommunication Service of the Year 2023” and “Best Value for Money Data & ISP Brand of the Year 2023″, having scored a total of 56% and 53% of the votes by consumers, underscoring the level of acceptability of the brand across the country. Glo and other winners have shown relentless commitment to consumer- centricity”.

Mr. Zakari Usman, representative of Globacom who received the awards on behalf of the company expressed gratitude to Nigerians for voting for Glo, adding that the honour is a fitting 20th anniversary gift from Nigerians to the company which celebrated its two decades of roll out on August 29th.

Usman who is Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, posited that the company would continue to deliver quality services and unequalled benefits to its customers. “The Glo brand had in the last 20 years of operations shown its commitment to innovative service delivery, excellent customer experience and empowerment of Nigerians. We will continue to delight Nigerians with our customer-centric product and services”, he added.

Among those who attended the ceremony were representatives of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Adetutu Ososanya and the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Olumide Sogunle; Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mallam Alkazeem Umar; Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, Nigeria Communications Commission; Mr Wakil Adamu, Director of Human Resources and Admin, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, and Mr. Solebo Adebayo, General Manager, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency.