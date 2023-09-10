North East govs vow to deal with traditional rulers aiding banditry in the region

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Northeast Governors’ Forum (NEGF) has vowed to deal with any traditional ruler found aiding banditry in the region, as it expressed concern over the increasing cases of banditry in Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba, urging the Federal Government to do something urgently to nip in bud the ugly trend before it gets out of hand.

The Forum in a communiqué issued at the end of its 8th Meeting held in Maiduguri on Saturday and read by the Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri, said: “While acknowledging the relative success recorded against insurgency, a new dimension of growing banditry is added to worsen the security situation in the sub-region. As a result of the concerted efforts of the Military to flush bandits from the other parts of the country, the bandits are now moving towards the Northeast. The case is becoming worse in Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba, places hitherto without banditry. The Forum calls on the Federal Government to urgently intervene to address this issue”.

The NEGF comprising the Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe with the Governors of Gombe and Taraba represented by the Deputy Governors, held its 8th meeting in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The Forum, while frowning at how some traditional ruler aid banditry said: “the forum is aware that some traditional rulers and other local authorities are conniving with the bandits, giving them shelter and cover to commit crimes within the sub-region. The Forum unanimously resolved to decisively deal with any Traditional ruler or community leader found to be harbouring or conniving with the bandits”

The Governors after exhaustive deliberations expressed delight at the growing strength of the cooperation, collaboration and cordial relationship between the Governors of the region and reiterated their commitment to foster a common ground and pursue collective course for the benefit of the region.

The communiqué while appreciating Vice President Kashim Shettima for gracing the occasion, said “the forum appreciated the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, for gracing the opening ceremony of the 8th meeting of the NEGF and the Government and People of Borno State for hosting the event”.

“The proliferation of mining in the region is becoming a problem. This includes both legal and illegal mining. It noted the link between mining activities and insecurity especially the abuse of the mining leases. The Forum calls on the respective Governments to enforce compliance with the provisions of local consent as contained in Nigeria’s Mining Policy. The Forum reiterated its call for strict compliance with the provisions of the Land Use Act.”, the Governors added.

The Forum also noted with great concern the issue of Climate Change and environmental degradation and how it affects the sub-region, adding that the issue of flooding had affected the States leading to destruction of properties and loss of livelihoods and increasing sufferings of the people compounded by the silting of rivers as well as deforestation brought about by the massive charcoal business.

It urged the Federal Government to intervene in the area of desilting the rivers.

The forum further said there was the need for effective control on deforestation with stern regulation to local authorities against compromise to granting approvals for such business and resolved to key into the Global Initiative of Carbon Credi, the Great Green wall and other initiatives that will mitigate the devastating impact of climate change in the sub-region.

The Forum while noting with dismay the seeming neglect of road and railway infrastructure especially along the economic corridors that link the Northeast sub-region to the rest of the country, called on the Federal Government to look at the situation and reconstruct the roads.

The Governors said: “The Roads from Enugu to Maiduguri are in deplorable State. Equally worse is the railway from the Enugu up to Maiduguri which has been destroyed. The Forum is calling on the Federal Government to look into the situation and consider the reconstruction of these basic infrastructures along Enugu-Maiduguri Economic Corridor. This is a major route for regional trade and very important for integration, peace building and improving national unity.”

The Forum also agreed that all the States within the sub-region are to domesticate the Education Law 2022, as recommended by the Northeast Education Council earlier constituted by the Forum.

Acknowledging the successes recorded by the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), the Forum urged the commission to be more proactive with the issues of development in the sub-region and that Its intervention should be well prioritized in short, medium and long term to take care of the sustainable development needs of the people within the sub-region.

The Governors also resolved to promote sub-regional commerce among member States and further agreed to resuscitate the Northeast Trade Fair to be held in Bauchi in January, 2024.

The Forum also resolved to hold the 9th Meeting in Yola, Adamawa State between Friday 3rd and Saturday, 4th November, 2023.