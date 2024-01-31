General Chibuisi hands over Operation Hadin Kai theater Command, to General Wahidi

AHMED MARI, Maidugurii

The new theater Commander,, Northwest Operation Hadin Kai Major General, Wahidi Shuabu has taken over the leadership of the theater Command from Major General Gold Chibuisi.

Speaking in an interview after the taking and hand over ceremony,at the headquarters, of the theater Command, Mainalari cantonment, Maidugurii on Tuesday, Major General Wahidi Shuabu said “First and foremost, my coming to the theater is an opportunity to serve. My role is to galvanize officers and men to ensure we get our mandate of the operation Hadin Kai done”.

” So, we must go ahead with the mandate of the ongoing operations and ensure that we enhance it, as well as ensure that the officers and men are doing what they are supposed to do”, General Wahidi said.

On the issues of the recent bomb attacks, the new theater Commander said ” this is the issue we are working on and very soon we are going to address it “.

Earlier, while addressing the troops, the former theater Commander, Major General Gold Chibuisi said ” as I handover the leadership of the command , I consider my stay in the theater as privileged to serve. I want to express my gratitude for the support you gave me in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and I urge you to extend same to the new theater Commander”.

” I also want to express my gratitude to the Chief of Defense State, to the Chief of Army Staff, my host Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum and the entire people of Borno state for the opportunity to serve”, he added.

He also commended the media and members of the humanitarian community for their support and non kinetic approach to the fight against insurgency.