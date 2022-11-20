GCLOBA ‘85 set  rewards academic excellence at Government College Lagos

It was an exciting moment for students and teachers of Government College Lagos, as the Old Boys Association’s 1985 set (GCLOBA ‘85) recognized students and teachers for their excellent academic performance , passion, commitment, and professionalism

The event which aims to encourage students to uphold a tradition of academic excellence, sent recipients home beaming with a variety of delectable life-changing awards, offered cash prizes to the overall best three students and a teacher in the Junior Secondary School section of the school.

The GCLOBA 85 set-mates also awarded a scholarship to the best performing student from JS1, while sustaining the scholarship of the previous winner who has maintained top position and now appointed the senior prefect of the junior school.

The winners were Ukandu Onyedikajah who emerged overall best student and got a cash prize of N70, 000; Frances Chinecherem, the first runner up got N50, 000, while the second runner-up got N30, 000.

On the sideline of the event, the GCLOBA 85 deputy coordinator, Mr Ohiole Akhibi, said the association is encouraging excellence in the school by identifying the best among them and giving back to the young ones.

He said: “We are trying to catch them early from the first year in secondary school and we pick the best three through their results and give them a token to encourage their excellent performance.

“Excellence does not stop with only students, it is also relevant that we recognise the best teacher, which is why we include a sum of N100, 000 cheque for Mr Kinsley Uchendu as the best teacher.”

Akhibi added that the association chooses the best teacher through votes from students.

He advised the students to always focus on their studies, reminding them that they are the future and key to remodeling the country.

On his part, the former General Secretary of the association, Abayomi Akinduro, said the gesture was to inspire and honour first-year students of the college so that they can stay focused throughout their time in school.

“Try and excel, do your best, and imbibe the spirit of excellence in all you do because that is what will take you through life. When you are capable in your chosen field, you will go far in life,” Akinduro counselled.

Best teacher’s award was a major highlight as the format of making the students vote their best teachers based in core teaching values made the students also winners and the quality of teaching will ultimately be better as a result.