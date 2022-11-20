Nigeria partner China unveil contemporary World Magazine

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria and the Peoples’ Republic of China on Friday said that they have agreed to work closely to strengthen diplomatic and other relations including sharing ideas on academic, research and publicity as they have launched the median edition of China Contemporary World with a flagship magazine.

At a symposium with the theme Harmony in China and Africa; these two leading third-world countries have said that they have resolved to smoothen relations by way of south-south cooperation and this ‘ll improve support for each other in their inter-state relations.

The event organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja in conjunction with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution IPCR attracted dignitaries from both countries who are charting a new pathway for smooth and beneficial relations between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr.Geoffrey Onyeama in a remark at the launch of the Contemporary World Nigeria said that the best approach to foster international cooperation among nations is to work harmoniously and revive long-standing relations by these countries.

He further said that south-south cooperation engenders International peace and security adding that the idea was contextualised to enhance freedom and human dignity.

Also speaking at the launch Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Cui Jian Chun said that Nigeria’s security is enhanced if there is an exchange of ideas in cultural, intellectual, and other fields.

He said that he has been working closely with leaders of both countries and professionals exchanging ideas in culture, education, infrastructure, technology, and another area in the belief that it will engender harmony in such nations.

Harmony according to the magazine is a shared aspiration of persons, peoples, or communities to coexist together but these aspirations are best served when the basis of sustenance is continuously reproduced to meet the ever-growing needs of the society in which they hope to coexist.

The Director-General Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution IPCR Dr. Batkut Tswah Bakut used the occasion to send felicitations to the Chinese authorities and reload the celebration of the centenary of the Communist Party of China CPC held between October 16-22, 2022 in China.

