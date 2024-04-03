FunmiAyinke , Only (APC) Female Governorship aspirant in forthcoming governorship pry for ONDO state Collects Form in Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Organizing Secretary, H.E Dr. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, (5th right) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Ltd; Engr. Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo. ( 4th right) while other Party Members watch, during The Only (APC) Female Governorship aspirant in the forthcoming governorship primary for ONDO state Collects form in Abuja on 27/3/2024.

