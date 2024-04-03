Champion Newspapers Limited
FunmiAyinke , Only (APC) Female Governorship aspirant in forthcoming governorship pry for ONDO state Collects Form in Abuja

Photo Gallery
L-r... All Progressives Congress   (APC) National Organizing Secretary, H.E Dr. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, presenting the form to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Ltd; Engr. Dr. Funmilayo   Waheed-Adekojo in Abuja recently.
All Progressives Congress   (APC) National Organizing Secretary, H.E Dr. Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, (5th right) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Ltd; Engr. Dr. Funmilayo   Waheed-Adekojo. ( 4th right) while other Party Members watch, during The Only (APC) Female Governorship aspirant in the forthcoming governorship primary for ONDO  state Collects form in Abuja on 27/3/2024.

 

