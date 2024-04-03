Olotu wins outstanding woman in port operations award

Former Assistant General Manager, Tariff and Billing at Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu has won an award as the most outstanding woman in port operations in Nigeria.

Olotu, who is also a former Port Manager of the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa and Calabar Port, received the award last Friday at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In her acceptance speech, Olotu charged women not to use their gender as an excuse to underperform in any opportunity given to serve.

The organisers of the award said Olotu, during her service in NPA, was responsible for an initiative that attracted flat-bottom vessels of 200m length overall to Calabar Port in spite of the draft limitation of the channel.

The organisers also noted her export drive with Lafarge Group, Calabar that led to a bi-monthly export of cement to Port of Tema in Ghana; shrewd management of funds to clear debts arrears of over N100 million owed by previous administrations in the port and 150% increase in revenue generation.

The event was graced by eminent personalities in the maritime and energy industries.