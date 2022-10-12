Former Commissioner mourns Ex-Imo Deputy Governor-Ebere Udeagu

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Factional president general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and ex-commissioner for Information and Culture Imo state-Hon. Chidi Ibe, has expressed his condolences to the family of the former Deputy Governor of Imo state and ex-vice Presidential Candidate of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) -Ebere Irodi Udeagu who died at the age of 79 recently.

Addressing journalist in Owerri, Tuesday Hon. Ibe who was the former Commissioner for Information and Culture in the state said that the people of Okigwe zone and entire Imo state would miss the former ex-deputy governor.

He noted that Udeagu- an indigene of Ihube in the Okigwe council area and erstwhile Deputy to former Governor Achike Udenwa from (1999-2007) reportedly died in his private residence in Owerri during a brief illness.

According to him, the former deputy governor, a water Engineer, the late Udeagu while in office supervised the administration of the 27 council areas of the state.

Reacting to his death, the former Commissioner for Information and Culture said, “the state and the nation had lost a political Iroko whose death would been difficult to endure”.

Ibe extolled the departed PDP Chieftain as a trail Blazer who represented everything positive, an accomplished achiever and technocrat with inestimable milk of Human kindness.

“Imo people will agree that Udeagu as a Deputy Governor of the state was instrumental to at least 70% of the achievement recorded by the Chief Achike Udenwa led administration” between 1999-2007”.

Ibe who also served as the Chairman of the Ahiazu Mbaise council area while the deceased was in office added” he supervised all the LGA chairmen in the state and we reported directly to him and by his death, we have lost a rare gem and a great achiever who shared everything he had with people around him.

Chief Ibe-also a former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; Youths and Sports in the defunct Rochas Okorocha regime, showering more encomiums on the departed politician as a disciplinarian, a Sports Enthusiast who mentored many of the younger politicians urged the political class to emulate and imbibe his sterling legacies and prayed for the repose of his soul.