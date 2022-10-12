Land administration, acquisition: ALKALI CHARGES DELEGATES ON ELIMINATING CONFLICT AREAS

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Bashir Nura Alkali, has charged Directors of Lands in the Federal and State Ministries, Agencies and Departments to dwell on areas that will eliminate conflict areas among operators at the three tiers of government.

Alkali gave the charge in his welcome address at the opening ceremony of the 27th Conference of Directors of Lands in the Federal and State Ministries, Agencies and Departments in Abuja.

The Theme of the conference is “The Land Use Act on Land Management, Responsibilities of the Federating Units.”

The Permanent Secretary explained that the conference would not only enhance efficiency and effectiveness but also afford the professionals and experts the opportunity to come up with modalities for efficient, effective land administration and management in the country.

“As you interrogate the sub themes for the next two days, l urge you to critically examine the land administration/management issues comprised under the Land Use Act with a view to coming up with solutions particularly aimed at eliminating areas of conflict among the operators at the three tiers of the federation,” Alkali said.

In his keynote address, Director and Head of Department, Lands and Housing Development Department in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Estate Surveyor Godwin Ityoachimin, explained that the conference would address the limitations of each tier of government and establish boundaries in relation to the Land Use Act.

He noted that delegates would discuss and identify the responsibilities of both the Federal and State Governments as enshrined in the law.

Ityoachimin pointed out that the federal government had consistently been faced with challenges relating to the other tiers of government on issues bothering on land administration, acquisition and compensation because the state government believes that the land in the state is owned by it, noting that state governors would move into the properties owned by the federal government and pulled them down without due process.

He further argued that the impression of governors owning the land was a misconception as well as misleading, pointing out that the correct intent of the Land Use Act is that governors are trustees under the Act and not owners.

He explained that Section 49(2) of the Land Use Act requirement is that the use of land by the federal government is dictated by public interest.

The Director also said that Federal Government as a Corporate entity has the right to own and manage properties.

He noted that if the limitations of each tier, from the Federal to the Local Governments are clearly identified and stated, the challenges the Federal Government go through would be eliminated.

“Our thinking is that we shall be able to deliberate on this limitations and work within the time frame of the limit permitted by the Law, a lot of challenges government go through particularly at the states level will be eliminated.It will enhance the process and relationship among the tiers of government, and the ultimate delivery of the impact and dividends of democracy,”Ityoachimin remarked.

The outcome of the conference will impact positively on the relationship among the tiers of government, land administration processes will impact positively on the economy, wealth creation and prosperity of Nigerians.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, Esv. Gersh Henshaw, suggested that it would be important to establish the Land Use and Allocation Committee in the states and the Land Advisory Allocation Committees at the Local Governments level, noting that their findings and resolutions would guide the state governors in making decisions on land administration, acquisition and compensation.