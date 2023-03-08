Folarin’ll abandon our College, other Seyi’s projects in Iseyin -Group

A socio-cultural group based in Iseyin, Ebedi Renaissance, Iseyin (ERI) has disclosed that they have information that suggested that the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the coming gubernatorial election, Senator Teslim Folarin, would abandon the projects established by the present administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in Iseyin community, including the newly-established Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH)’s College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources.

The college’s campus, located along Iseyin-Okeho road has been experiencing various construction projects among which is the administration building, offices and lecture rooms.

The group, in a statement, issued on Sunday at Iseyin and signed by its Chairman, Mr Ismail Alani, said the people of Iseyin would rather keep their fates with the current administration by re-electing the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde than gambling by electing any other candidate in the 11th March 2023 election.

ERI claimed that the recent utterances and actions of the APC candidate did not show that he will favor Iseyin as a community and its people.

“The people of Iseyin have come to a conclusion to re-elect the candidate that stood with them at their time of need, we cried about poor roads, Seyi Makinde came to our aid, we asked for inclusion in his cabinet and he gave us a commissioner.

“He has touched our lives in every facet of life, education, health, social amenities among many other things that space may not allow us mention.

“What touches us most is the college which we have heard him (Teslim Folarin) say at different fora that Iseyin is a village that does not deserve an institution of higher learning, thank God he said it this early.

“We are using this opportunity to tell Senator Folarin and others with the same mindset about our community, that we are not gambling with our votes, we are solidly behind Seyi Makinde.”

Ebedi Renaissance, Iseyin (ERI) called on all indigenes of the community to be resolute in their pursuit of growth for the community by going out on the day of the gubernatorial election and vote for governor Seyi Makinde.

