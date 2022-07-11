Flooding: LASEMA cautions residents on non-essential journeys

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Following the Lagos continual downpour, the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has urged residents to desist from non-essential journeys to avert untoward calamity.

The Agency also appealed to community leaders to use the public holidays to carry out some remedial clearing of blocked drainage.

The Agency has been responding to distress calls throughout Lagos with reports on flooding and flood damage in affected areas, according to LASEMA DG, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu

The DG added, “We wish to reassure the good people of Lagos that we are on standby via our emergency lines 112/767 to respond.

“We are also urging Lagosians to avoid non essential travel in areas that are most affected by flooding. Parents and guardians are to keep their children and wards warm and dry to avoid secondary illnesses.

“This is an appeal to community leaders to use the public holidays to carry out some remedial clearing of blocked drainage. This will allow for free flow of storm water and reduce the impact.

“On behalf of the agency and other first responders, we assure Lagosians that the administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu is poised to assist all those dealing with flood damage. We can be reached on emergency lines and also directly on 0806 090 7333.”