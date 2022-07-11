DELTA GUBER 2023: The Battle For Government House Race

From Barry Agbanigbi – Asaba

Hon. Shieriff Oborevwori

Shieriff Oborevwori hails from Osubi in Okpe local government area of Delta State. He is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for 2033 general election. And the current speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly. Former Councilor at Okpe local government council, and former special adviser to the governor of Delta state on security issues.

He has a lot of advantage going for him in the race that might become the most keenly contested in the history of the state. His political structure is both intact and formidable especially at the ward levels. He enjoys the support of the mainstream PDP which is the ruling party in the state. If electoral victories were determined by followership in Nigeria, he would easily coast home victory at the general election.

Kenneth Gbagi

The former Minister of Education is a foremost candidate of the Labour Party in the 2033 general election. He had declare is intension to govern the state on the platform of PDP where he was also a foundation member. An accomplished entrepreneur reputed as the biggest employer of labour in the state.

Gbagi sustained his campaign in the past two years on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before his new found Labour Party.

Gbagi, a criminologist, lawyer and security expert, is a formidable force in Delta state politics. The frontline candidate who hails from Oginibo in Ughelli South local government area.

Though not a firm believer of the Urhobo lobby group, DC-23, Gbagi was among the five aspirants cleared by the group to remain in the race to succeed Okowa. But decamped to the Labour Party following internal crisis in the former party that brought him to lam-light.

Chief Great Ogboru

One of the latest entrants to the 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta state is Chief Great Ovadje Ogboru who recently declared his candidature on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APGA).

Chief Great Ogboru hails from Abraka in Ethiope East local government Area of Delta State, his ambition to govern Delta state began way back 2003 during former governor Ibori’s second tenure. He is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for 2023 general election.

Great Ogboru had in 2023 contested election on the ticket of Alliance for Democracy (AD) against Delta State former governor Chief James Ibori. He lost the election and subsequently resorted to court action against Chief Ibori.

Prominent among those implicated in the 1990 attempted coup against the then regime of General Ibrahim Babangida, was Great Ogboru. The fish magnate was alleged to have single handedly bankrolled the coup bid.

Before he could be apprehended however, Ogboru had fled the country but was absolved of coup charges in 1999 by the former regime of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

A few months to the 2023 general elections Chief Ogboru formed the south-south Rainbow coalition (SSRC) a political organization with the objective of championing the Niger Delta cause, among others.

His entry into the Delta state chapter of the AD ignited crises among its ranks in the state, he joined the party like a storm, virtually solely financing it and consequently taking control of its machinery and structure.

This development did not go down well with the then leaders of the party in the state and before long Delta state. AD split into two irreconcilable factions, one in control of Ogboru and the other by Chief Fregene.

Senator Ovie Omo Agege

Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Nations Deputy Senate President is the All Progressive Congress flag bearer for 2023 general election in Delta state. He hails from Orogun in Ughelli North local government Area of the state. Former special assistant to the former governor Ibori on special projects and former secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG).