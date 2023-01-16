Champion Newspapers Limited
Fire guts residential building of 10 rooms in Ilorin

By Peter
7
Fire razed a residential building of 10 rooms in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Sunday destroying valuables worth N26.8m.

The fire disaster which occurred at 10:30 pm was due to a power surge, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle in Ilorin on Monday.

The incident took place at No 8, Loju community, off Asa-Dam Road, Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The state fire service was able to extinguish the inferno thereby saving seven of the 10 rooms in the building from being gutted.

The Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa had urged the citizens to cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances before bedtime, saying this will help to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks in homes.

 

 

