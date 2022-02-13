Fire engulfs Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s residence

Fire gutted the residence of a controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, in Kaduna on Saturday.

The fire gutted the Islamiyya School located around the Alimi road area in the heart of the city.

The Islamiyya school also housed the residence of the Islamic cleric.

However, Gumi, through his media consultant, Malam Tukur Mamu, confirmed that no life was lost.

Mamu said the fire lasted for four hours but Sheikh, his family, as well as his domestic staff, were not affected.

He commended the operatives of the Kaduna State Fire Service for the swift response to the distress call.

Mamu’s statement released to journalists shortly after the incident was titled, ‘Fire guts part of Sheikh Gumi’s residence’.

It said, “This is to confirm a fire incident in Sheikh Dr Ahmad Gumi’s residence. While the cause of the fire which lasted for about four hours has not yet been ascertained, we can confirm that no life was lost. However, contrary to media reports, the fire did not affect the second part of the large building where the Sheikh and his family resides.

“For clarity, part of the big edifice upstairs in the main entrance is housing a female Secondary School, Khulitul Banat Girls College, which was founded by Gumi while the Sheikh stays with his family in large duplexes at the inner part of the house.

“The side that was completely destroyed by the fire is upstairs of the girls’ college. The well-equipped laboratory, computer sections (with about 50 computers) and four classrooms, all in the upstairs of the building, were all destroyed by the fire. The source of the fire is not yet known.

“The Kaduna State Fire Service must be commended as they responded almost promptly to distress calls but even before they arrived the fire had consumed virtually all the upstairs section. Nothing was removed. The downstairs of the school with many classrooms and offices was not touched by the fire.

“Sheikh Gumi and his entire family including his domestic staff were not affected and did not sustain any injury as a result of the unfortunate disaster.”

For a better society