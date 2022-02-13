NIN verification service portal fully restored – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), on Saturday, announced the full restoration of its National Identification Number (NIN) verification service portal.

The portal went down due to maintenance by one of NIMC’s network service providers.

The downtime of the portal had affected telecommunication companies, banks, and government agencies who rely on NIN before rendering their services.

However, NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, announced the restoration of the portal, in a statement he signed.

The Commission urged customers and service providers to take advantage of the restored platform.

According to Adegoke: “The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is pleased to announce that the National Identification Number (NIN) Verification Service (NVS) portal, which went down a few days ago due to maintenance by one of the Commission’s network service providers of its infrastructure, has been fully restored.

“Consequently, customers and service providers can now take full advantage of the two verification platforms – Tokenization and NVS – which are both effective for verification and authentication of the National Identification Number.”

NIMC commended Nigerians for their support during the “NVS downtime and use of the tokenisation platform.”

NIMC promised to ensure innovative identity management solutions in its service delivery.

