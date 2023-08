Finally, Tinubu unveils Ministers’ Portfolios, names Wike FCT Minister Badaru Defence, Wale Edun Finance

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

Seventy-nine days after he has been sworn in as President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday assigned portfolios to the 46 ministers who were confirmed by the National Assembly with the strongman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Rivers State Nyeson Wike taking over Abuja as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

President Tinubu named the former governor of Jigawa State as Minister of Defence with Wale Edun designated Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy while Dave Umahi becomes Minister of Works.

Below is the full list of Ministers with their portfolios.

1. MINISTER OF STATE, AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY – A. SABI ABDULLAHI

2. MINISTER OF STATE, HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT – ABDULLAHI T. GWARZO

3. MINSTER OF AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY – ABUBAKAR KYARI

4. MINISTER OF YOUTH – ABUBAKAR MOMOH

5. MINISTER OF POWER – ADEBAYO ADELABU

6. MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION – ADEGBOYEGA OYETOLA

7. MINISTER OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT – AHMED M. DANGIWA

8. COORDINATING MINISTER OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFARE – ALI PATE

9. MINISTER OF BUDGET AND ECONOMIC PLANNING – ATIKU BAGUDU

10. MINISTER OF STATE, WATER RESOURCES AND SANITATION – BELLO M. GORONYO

11. MINISTER OF STATE, DEFENCE – BELLO MATAWALLE

12. MINISTER OF HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS AND POVERTY ALLEVIATION – BETTA EDU

13. MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS, INNOVATION AND DIGITAL ECONOMY – BOSUN TIJANI

14. MINISTER OF MARINE AND BLUE ECONOMY – BUNMI TUNJI-OJO

15. MINISTER OF WORKS – DAVID UMAHI

16. MINISTER OF SOLID MINERALS DEVELOPMENT – DELE ALAKE

17. MINISTER OF INDUSTRY, TRADE AND INVESTMENT – DORIS ANITE

18. MINISTER OF STATE, GAS RESOURCES – EKPERIPE EKPO

19. MINISTER OF AVIATION AND AEROSPACE DEVELOPMENT – FESTUS KEYAMO

20. MINISTER OF ART, CULTURE AND THE CREATIVE ECONOMY – HANNATU MUSAWA

21. MINISTER OF STATE, PETROLEUM RESOURCES – HEINEKEN LOKPOBIRI

22. MINISTER OF POLICE AFFAIRS – IBRAHIM GEIDAM

23. MINISTER OF STATE, POLICE AFFAIRS – IMAAN SULAIMAN-IBRAHIM

24. MINISTER OF STATE, ENVIRONMENT AND ECOLOGY – ISHAK SALAKO

25. MINISTER OF SPORTS DEVELOPMENT – JOHN ENOH

26. MINISTER OF WATER RESOURCES AND SANITATION – JOSEPH UTSEV

27. ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE – LATEEF FAGBEMI

28. MINISTER OF TOURISM – LOLA ADE-JOHN

29. MINISTER OF STATE, FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY – MAIRIGA MAHMUD

30. MINISTER OF DEFENCE – MOHAMMED BADARU

31. MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND NATIONAL ORIENTATION – MUHAMMED IDRIS

32. MINISTER OF STATE, LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT – NKIRUKA ONYEJEOCHA

33. MINISTER OF THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY – NYESOM WIKE

34. MINISTER OF INTERIOR – SA’IDU A. ALKALI

35. MINISTER OF STEEL DEVELOPMENT – SHUAIBU A. AUDU

36. MINISTER OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT – SIMON B. LALONG

37. MINISTER OF EDUCATION – TAHIR MAMAN

38. MINISTER OF STATE, HEALTH AND SOCIAL WELFARE – TUNJI ALAUSA

39. MINISTER OF STATE, STEEL DEVELOPMENT – U. MAIGARI AHMADU

40. MINISTER OF INNOVATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY – UCHE NNAJI

41. MINISTER OF WOMEN AFFAIRS – UJU KENNEDY

42. MINISTER OF FINANCE AND COORDINATING MINISTER OF THE ECONOMY – WALE EDUN

43. MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS – YUSUF M. TUGGAR

44. MINISTER OF STATE, EDUCATION – YUSUF T. SUNUNU

45. MINISTER OF SPECIAL DUTIES AND INTER-GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS – ZEPHANIAH JISALO

46. MINISTER OF ENVIRONMENT AND ECOLOGICAL MANAGEMENT [KADUNA]