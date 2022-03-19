Finally, SESSPN Honours Night Berths at Harbour Point Tomorrow

.As Their Development Blueprint ‘DASSESS’ Takes Centre Stage.

Nigerian men and women of substance, corporate icons and political leaders are set to converge tomorrow, Sunday March 20, to appreciate leading lights of South East, South South regions, when SESSPN hosts her maiden Honours Night with pomp and responsibility.

Billed to kick off by 5pm at Harbour Points Grand ball room in Victoria Island, the event will be chaired by no less a person than the former Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff respectively, General Alex Ogomudia, Retd.

The organisers as the foremost good governance advocacy group and development policy influencers, is leaving nothing to chance to make the day a memorable one for their awardees and guests throughout the session

Most of the awardees who are already in town were ideas breaking pathfinders consistently inspiring developments not just within SESSPN regions, but also exceptional contributors to national and global developments.

As expected, the professional group’s evolutionary blueprint for development, Development Agenda for South East & South South, ‘DASESS 2035’, will take centre stage for reviews and commendation to many more.

According to a statement by Collins Steve Ugwu,

Publicity Secretary, SESSPN, amongst the ten shortlisted award recipients are Africa’s global export and SESSPN international brand, World Trade Organisation Director General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iwuala, former Governors of Cross Rivers State, Mr Donald Duke, and Imo State Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, founding President of SESSPN Mr Emmanuel Ijewere, President of Afrexim Bank, Prof Okey Benedict Oramah, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, a change agent Presidential aspirant, Mr Uche Orjih, MD of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, and Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Management Board.