Fighting Insecurity: Police arrests seven suspected arms dealers in Jos Taraba

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Operatives of Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligent Response Team in a sting operation have arrested four notorious arm dealers and recovered a large number of ammunition and 57 AK rifles in Jos, Plateau State and from other locations across the country.

This according to the Force Spokesman CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement is in furtherance of the IGP’s recent charge to the men of the Nigerian Police Force to be ruthless in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country.

The suspects, Hamza Zakari AKA Hamzo ‘M’ 20yrs, Abubakar Muhammed AKA Fancy ‘M’ 22yrs, Umar Ibrahim ‘M’ 25yrs and Muhammed Abdulkarim ‘M’ AKA Dan-Asabe 37yrs, all residents of Jos, were arrested following a credible intelligence on their nefarious activities in Jos and its environs.

The suspects, who have confessed to their involvement in the nefarious act, have been identified as one of the major links for the supply of arms and ammunition to criminal elements terrorizing the state and some other parts of the country. The investigation team is on the trail of their accomplices and they are closing in on them.

Similarly, operatives of the IGP-IRT acting on a tip-off have smashed and arrested three suspected gun runners in Ibi LGA of Taraba State. The suspects, Bello Sani, Venab Puncat and Yusuf Nahoda, all of Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba, during interrogation confessed to have purchased one AK47 rifle, and one SMG rifle at the cost of Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (#900,000). Concerted effort has been activated to arrest their collaborators and recover the exhibits.

The IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, psc [+], NPM, fdc, while commending the successes recorded by the IGP-IRT, reassured members of the public of the renewed commitment of the Nigerian Police Force in the fight against our common enemies who are hell-bent on causing pains, tears and agony for Nigerians. He also called for continuous support for the Police and the security community, as the Nigeria Police Force under his leadership will up its game to ensure public safety, peace and security via intelligence-led technology – driven and robust community – based partnership for better security architecture for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the suspects arrested will be arraigned in court when investigation is concluded.

For a better society