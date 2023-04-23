Fidelity Bank launches Food Bank Initiative nationwide

As part of its initiatives to reduce poverty and alleviate hunger in the society, leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, recently launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme tagged the Fidelity Food Bank.

Through the initiative, the bank would partner with carefully selected charity organizations across Nigeria to provide food items to members of the society monthly.

At an event held to officially launch the project at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island, Lagos, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, “According to the Global Hunger Index, an estimated 2.4 billion people, which represents more than 30 per cent of the world’s population, faced severe food insecurity in 2022. In Nigeria, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics in 2022, stated that over 133 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor and the major issue is hunger.

We recognize that one of the ways we can contribute to reducing the challenges of hunger, poverty, malnutrition and infant/maternal mortality is by the introduction of The Fidelity Food Bank initiative.”