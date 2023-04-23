Champion Newspapers Limited
MAN’s Stakeholders Business /Town Hall Meeting, with Prof Soludo / commissions Innosons LNG & CNG held in Anambra

By Peter
 MAN President Otunba Francis Meshioye, MAN Chairman South East, Lady ADA Chukwudozie, (bot Middle)  and Others during the commissions Innosons LNG & CNG powered vehicles in Nnewi  Anambara State on 20/4/2023.
Dep speaker Pascal Agbodike, The Obi of Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe CFR the Obi of Onitsha, President of MAN Otunba Francis Meshioye, Anambara State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, MAN Chairman Lady ADA Chukwudozie, Speaker RT Hon Uche Okafor & Chinedu Nwoye SCOPs as ANAMBRA State Governor Commissions Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria’s Onitsha Liaison Office.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah; Anambara State Governor  Chukwuma Soludo; Lady Ada Chukwudozie at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Business Town Hall meeting.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Lady Ada Chukwudozie at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Business Town Hall meeting.

Factory tour at Sea Horse Lubricant Industries by the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Otunba Francis Meshioye.

 

