FIDA  wants Govts  to give priority attention to  protection of girl-child rights 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

International Federation of Women Lawyers Association, FIDA, Imo State chapter wants government at all levels to give priority attention to the protection of Girl–Child Right and Education

The Association also called for the formulation of policies and laws that would afford every Girl child unrestricted access to quality education as well as health care services.

The Chairperson of the Association, Ndidi Anike made the call at the event making the 2022 International Day for Girl-child, held in Owerri the state capital recently

Addressing students of Owerri City School on the significance of the day, Anike said, “the urgent need to tackle the prevalence of domestic violence, child marriage, inequality among other forms of girl-child abuses can not be overemphasized.”

She said, “aside from the expectations from the government, other stakeholders including the teachers, parents, and guardians should join hands with efforts to guarantee the safety, freedom, and adequate development of the girl-child.”

Also, speaking, the Vice Chairperson of the Association, Dr. Chizo Okpara of Abia State University, urged the students to speak up against acts that affect their physical and psychological health and general well-being.

She explained, ” Imo FIDA was committed to assisting women and children who are victims of domestic violence and abuses to get justice.”

The vice chairperson disclosed that the Association would partner with all the school managements in the state to ensure that cases of unjust treatment on any of the students were adequately reported for onward prosecution of the offender

In her vote of thanks, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Georgy Ahuaka

However, the Team which represented Imo FIDA, included Mrs. Chinyere Iwunna, Mrs. Nancy Nwabia, Mrs. Lilian Ugo Anyanwu, and Ogechi Nwadialo

The Association promised to continue to champion the course for the general well-being of the Girl Child

