Fubara swears in Commissioners, tasks them on accountability, discipline

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged eight newly sworn-in commissioners to cultivate the culture of keeping accurate records of their dealings in their various ministries of posting.

Governor Fubara maintained that such culture was essential for the effective functioning of any organised system, particularly the civil service because they provide useful history of events, decisions and actions, including indices of productivity.

The Governor gave the charge to the eight new commissioners shortly after they were sworn-in at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on last night.

The eight commissioners include: Prince Charles Bekee, Barrister Collins Onunwo, Solomon Abel Eke, Dr. Peter Medee, Elloka Tasie Amadi; Basoene Joshua Benibo; Mr Tambari Sydney Gbara; and Dr Ovy Orluideye Chinedum Chukwuma.

The Governor described as regrettable how some commissioners, who had left the administration, ignored the culture of proper documentation because they had no record of activities in the ministries that they served.

He said, “I know what I am saying. Some of them who left here as commissioners, there are no records in their ministries. We’ve had a few meetings with people. We were looking for records which we could not find, but that is for them and their gods, I am not bothered about that.

“But, you that are coming in now, please, do this work as seasoned administrators. Work with your Permanent Secretaries, the things that you don’t know, ask questions from them, they will tell you, they will teach you too. It doesn’t reduce you as not being the head. But it helps you to succeed as a good administrator,” he said.

He enjoined the new commissioners to emulate his work culture and pay attention to details, adding that it should reflect in the nature of records they keep.

He noted that discipline is central to his administration, a work culture that has been nurtured while growing through the ranks in the civil service, saying that it must be the hallmark of anybody who is associated with his government.

He said, “Let me say this: this government is a government that is birthed by high level discipline.

“I don’t know about other people that are working with me, but as a person, from the time that I started working as civil servant, from the time I worked in the Office of the Accountant General with my boss, we didn’t play with keeping good records.

“I can boldly stand here to say that whatever that transpired, the records are there right from the time we worked from 2007 to date. They are there for anybody to go and see.

“Likewise, what happened from the time of the immediate past administration. I carefully kept my records clean. The records are there.

“So, I want you to understand that, while I am sitting here to pilot the affairs of this State, as a matter of fact, the records I am keeping are even more excellent because I have a day-to-day report of what I am doing.”

Governor Fubara further said: “So, I am not bothered or afraid. Call me any day, call me anytime, I will stand and defend every action, every decision that we have taken.

“So, I want you to stand on that premise, knowing fully well that whatever you are doing, in case you are called upon tomorrow to give account, you can do so confidently. Keep your records straight,” he added.

Fubara urged them to appreciate the fact that it is God that had given them the opportunity to be chosen and so appointed, and therefore, should know that they owe God the responsibility to deliver to Rivers people.

According to him, “The oath you took is the charge. I am not asking you to be obedient to me. I am not asking you to do my biddings. But, I am requesting from everyone of you here to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the dignity of our dear State.

“Your position as a Commissioner today is not just for you to answer to me. It is to work for the interest of our State.

“But, I know that with what I have heard, with the few of you that I have related with, I know that you are men of integrity.

“You are not going to bring shame to our dear State, you are not going to bring shame to your families, you are not going to bring shame to your local governments. You will stand tall, no matter the situation,” he said.

Governor Fubara expressed optimism that they will add impetus to what has been done by his administration, urging them to ensure that greater success is achieved, while defending the interest of the State and what is right always.