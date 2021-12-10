FG urges youths to utilize opportunities

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has advised Nigerian Youth to ensure total utilization of every opportunity being made available to them, as it will greatly impact their lives positively.

Dare gave the advice in his office, in Abuja when he received the officials of the Nigerian Tulip International College, (NTIC), Abuja who led the representatives of the 21 best students selected from the 2019 National Youth Games held in Ilorin, Kwara State, on a courtesy visit to update him on the activities and programmes of students in the School.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, the Minister assured the Nigerian Youth and the students in particular, that they will not regret utilizing the golden opportunities given to them.

He stated further that, the Ministry will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders with a view to promoting grassroot sports as an avenue for ensuring socio-economic growth and development of the country.

Dare explained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has put in place several youth initiatives, not only to empower Nigerian Youth in their diverse talented areas, but also provide them opportunities to become employers of labour, particularly, in the field of sports

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, NTIC, Mr. Fevzullah Bilgin said that his visit is aimed at updating the Minister on the progress made since 2019 when the students were selected and granted admission into the School for further training so as to sharpen their skills in sports.

He stated further that within the year 2019 and now, the students have participated in both International and National sporting competitions, and won a total of 36 medals from different sports.

The Managing Director therefore called for sustainability of the existing relationship between the School and the Ministry with a view to enhancing grassroot sports development in the country.

For a better society