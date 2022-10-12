FG to parents. guardians: BE CAUTIOUS OF THE COUNTRIES YOU SEND YOUR WARDS TO FOR MEDICAL STUDIES

……urges inductees to shelve malpractices

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government has cautioned parents and guardians over the countries and medical institutions they take their wards to in abroad, stating that the standard of training received in most of those countries were below standard, compared to what is obtainable in Nigeria

The chairman of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria ,(MDCN,) Prof. Abba Waziri Hassan who stated this at the Induction of Foreign Trained Medical and Dental Graduates in Abuja yesterday said the products of some foreign medical trained graduates cannot compete favourably with those of the home trained.

He said it was necessary for the council to conduct assessment examination for the foreign trained medical and dental graduates to know their capability for the medical job.

The chairman who did not deny the fact that the country do not have enough standard medical training institutions to accommodate its wards, however said it was necessary to consult MDCN and Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) before choosing institutions outside the country.

He commended the foreign trained Medical and Dental graduates who passed the assessment examination held at University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo state in June this year, maintaining that the profession only accommodates only those who are good.

“I once more wish to emphasize the necessity of conducting this examination which is to assess the quality of Candidates trained outside the Country.

“We appreciate that as long as there are inadequate vacancies to absorb qualified Candidates in our Medical and Dental Colleges, some have to go abroad for Medical and Dental training.

” This is why MDCN continue to encourage Federal and State Governments and philanthropists to invest more on establishment of medical schools.

“However while efforts are being made by MDCN and the NUC to increase the carrying capacities of the existing Medical Schools and encouraging the opening of new ones, Parents/Guardians and State Governments should be cautious as to which Countries to send wards for Medical and Dental training.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, may I at this juncture, congratulate the Parents/Guardians of the inductees for their efforts in seeing that these new inductees qualify. To the inductees, today marks the beginning of your career in this noble profession. In order to succeed you need to be humble and be dedicated to the service of your patients.

“You should shelve malpractice by not attending to cases that you are not capable to handle and seek guidance from your seniors at the right time. You should develop good understanding with your colleagues, seniors and other health professionals that you will work with in the overall interest of your patients.

“The oath you are going to take should be the watch word of your practice for life”, he noted.

Continuing, the chairman said, ” the centralized internship administration by the MDCN has come to stay and I humbly urge the Federal Ministry of Health to continue to do all that is necessary for it to be sustained.

“I also wish to use this opportunity to again appeal to all State Governments to consider the upgrade of at least three Hospitals in their respective state to standards suitable for Housemanship training.

“This will create adequate spaces for Housemanship training every year.

Soon after this ceremony, the Council will release the available vacancies for your choice of Housemanship center for the mandatory one (1) year House Job which is the last part of your training. It is expected to be an uninterrupted twelve (12) months programme.

“MDCN does not entertain resignation, transfer, etc. once you have commenced the training. I also implore all Housemanship training centers not to reject House Officers who have chosen their centers for their one (1) year raining.

“It is very important to re-emphasize the need for those sponsoring candidates abroad to seek guidance from the MDCN and NUC as to which Medical School abroad are considered of satisfactory standard.

It is worthy of note that a total number of 647 Medical and Dental graduates appeared for the June 2022 examination and out of this number, 172 Medical graduates (26.5%) and 6 (0.93%) Dental graduates passed; giving a total of 178 successful candidates.

“The overall percentage pass was 27.5%. The Regional experience about the African students studying overseas particularly in Eastern Block has shown great deficiency in their training.

“While MDCN recorded 27.5% pass at the June 2022 assessment examination, Ghana recorded 20% and South Africa recorded 27% in similar examinations.

“This trend has again brought to mind the need for many of our wards attending Medical and Dental Schools in the Eastern Block and some other countries where experiences have shown poor or substandard medical education to attend a remediation programme to bring their knowledge at par with the standard of medical education available anywhere in Nigeria.

“This is the main essence of the assessment examination itself and this will not only improve their knowledge and be successful in the examination but will equally improve their skills make them become more confident to practice the profession without the fear of putting the lives of members of their families and that of the larger society at a risk or in jeopardy.

“Once again, I wish all the inductees a very successful career and wish every participant at this event safe return to their various destinations”,.