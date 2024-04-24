FG revokes 924 dormant mining licences

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, has revoked 924 dormant mineral licences.

The Minister of Solid Development Minerals, Dele Alake, disclosed this information at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

The revoked licences include 528 exploration licences, 20 mining leases, 101 quarry licences and 273 small-scale mining licences.

Last November, the ministry revoked 1,633 mineral titles previously given to non-complying mining companies.

The minister also promised to clean up the solid minerals sector for international competitiveness and urged all stakeholders who have acted wrongly in this sector to turn a new leaf.

But speaking at the briefing, Alake said the ministry decided after identifying a problem of licence racketeering among players in the sector.

He said, “In line with constitutional provisions, we ensured that adequate notice was given to the concerned parties through the official gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria no 227 which was published on December 27, 2023.

“This notice gave all concerned parties 30 days to regularise their status including clarifications on what caused the licence to be dormant.

“In view of the above, which shows our adherence with due process and fair consideration and in line with the standard policy of use it or lose it, I hereby revoke the 924 dormant licences with immediate effect.

“These include 528 exploration licences, 20 mining leases, 101 quarry licences and 273 small-scale mining licences.”