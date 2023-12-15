FG empowers retirees with farm tools, crops, training.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The hope of federal civil service retirees to earn a living even after retirement received a boost on Thursday when the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security empowered a large number of them with various farm implements to make them usefully engaged.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, who presided over the empowerment programme, urged the retirees who were mainly from the ministry to use the starter-packs to enhance productivity and remain self-sufficient and productive while out of service.

Speaking during the 4th edition of the Entrepreneurship Skills Development on Agro-Allied Enterprises held at Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute, ARMTI, in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary noted that the empowerment workshop was part of the ministry’s strategic effort at delivering the four priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, which includes; ensuring food security, economic growth and job creation, poverty eradication and inclusiveness.

He also pointed out that the essence of the programme was to empower participants to be independent and productive while also complementing the Ministry’s efforts in achieving its core mandate.

Umakhihe tasked the participants to embark on continuous learning and adaptability, stay resilient, embrace innovation and strive to complement the Ministry’s effort in ensuring food availability to the ordinary Nigerian.

He also commended the resource persons for impacting on the participants to have better understanding of the logistics and mechanism involved in poultry, vegetable and potato farming.

Earlier, the Director, Reform Coordination, Service Improvement and Innovation, Mr. Udo Effik noted that the workshop was apt, as it was part of the strategic efforts by the Ministry in driving the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).

He disclosed that three focus areas was used for the workshop which concentrated on poultry, vegetable and potato farming, pointing out that the management of the Ministry believed that the lessons acquired would be properly harnessed to promote food sufficiency and economic growth among others.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, the Deputy Director, Department of Rural Development, Engr. Ayodele Julius commended ministry’s management for the initiative and pointed out that preparing retirees for exit from service was a gift for life.

He assured that the starter packs given to the participants andhe training would be put to good use.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of starter packs to the participants by the Permanent Secretary.