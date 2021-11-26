FG demonstrate high commitment to eliminate harmful practices against women and girls

…curb the rampaging impact of COVID-19 pandemic and other SGBV.

The present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has demonstrated high commitment not only to eliminate harmful practices against women and girls; but also, to curb the rampaging impact of COVID-19 pandemic and other SGBV.

The Hon. Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen who stated this, Thursday, at the media briefing to flag off activities in commemoration of activism in ending violence against women and girls said to eliminate this, the starting point of conversations around abuse is through the control of risk factors and swift intervention when any form of abuse occurs.

“We must take steps to listen to survivors, adopt comprehensive and inclusive approaches that tackle the root causes, transform harmful social norms, and empower women and girls” she said.

The campaign which runs every year from 25 November (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women,) to 10 December, (Human Rights Day.) has the objective of bringing to the fore the need to dismantle systems and practices that aggravate Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Dame Tallen highlighted that the 2021 commemoration is symbolic as it marks 30 years of a campaign initiated in 1991 by the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute, has its theme “Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”

She explained that Orange has been adopted as a colour to denote anti-violence and equality in view of its bright and optimistic nature. It combines yellow and red to radiate that alluring and energetic feeling in giving hope to victims and survivors of violence.

The Minister reiterated that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs as the National Machinery provides overall leadership, guidance and supervision for implementing, monitoring, evaluating and reporting on progress and challenges of all women and children related International, Regional and National Treaties, Conventions, Protocols and Policies. Emphasing the need for a coordinated approach by all stakeholders, within a formal mechanism, in addressing violence against women and girls.

In the words of the Minister:”According to a new report from UN Women, based on data from 13 countries since the COVID-19 pandemic, 2 in 3 women reported that they or a woman they know has experienced some form of violence and are more likely to face food insecurity”

“Only 1 in 10 women said that victims would go to the police for help. These figures are mirrored in Nigeria, with 30 per cent of girls and women aged between 15 and 49 reported to have experienced sexual abuse. Insurgency and protracted conflict have only served to worsen the occurrence of GBV in the North-East. Harmful practices such as child marriage are prevalent in Nigeria, with 43% of girls married before the age of 18; while 20% of women aged 15 to 49 have undergone FGM”

“This trend is unacceptable, and we will intensify efforts with the Federal Ministry of Justice to ensure justice for victims and survivors, be rest assured that the Federal Government of Nigeria will not rest on its oars to bring perpetrators to book” she assured.

“In the light of this, a significant amount in our 2022 budget has been dedicated to fight Gender Based-Violence nationwide. Mr. President in his 2022 Budget Statement to the National Assembly has gone a step further to direct that Ministries, Departments and Agencies must devote some amount in their budgets to address gender-related issues”