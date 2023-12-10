FG deliberately subjecting Nigerians to hardship –OCSC  

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has accused the federal government of deliberately subjecting Nigerians to hardship and hunger through the fuel subsidy removal and devaluation of the naira.

The coalition described the worsening economic situation of the country as deriding citizens’ right to dignity.

The OCSC stated this in a statement issued and signed by its Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal, to mark this year’s World Human Rights Day, on Sunday.

Lawal noted that Nigerians’ right to dignity has been taken away by political leaders through high cost of living caused by hyperinflation.

He said, “The federal government has unleashed attacks on the rights of Nigerians to dignity through fuel subsidy removal, devaluation of the naira and the worsening economy.

“Right to dignity is a fundamental human right, but the government is robbing Nigerians of their various dignity with high cost of living brought about by the unchecked inflation.

“The effects of the inflation scourge are more evident on the poorest of the poor of the country where malnutrition and hunger rates are surging daily as millions of children roam the streets in search of food.

“Nigerians have been struggling to survive, and it is worrisome that the political leaders and government functionaries are not ready to cut the cost of governance and share in the pain.

“As a constitutional matter, the Federal Government should genuinely address all the issues mitigating the social well-being of Nigerians. As it stands today, the government is failing in its constitutional duty of ensuring security and social wellbeing of the citizens.”