Mutfwang vows to elevate God’s righteousness on the Plateau

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has affirmed his commitment to fostering peace and unity, aimed at elevating God’s righteousness on the Plateau.

During a Sunday church service at COCIN LCC Nyanya, Governor Mutfwang expressed confidence in the unity of Plateau people under his administration, asserting that significant initiatives would commence when the state stands united.

“I trust God that it shall be well with Plateau. Our trust is in the Lord, and as we embark on this journey, we should all pray for unity in the Church, standing on the side of truth, justice, and equity to exalt God’s righteousness on the Plateau,” he stated.

Governor Mutfwang, who was filled with joy in the presence of God, urged the congregation to remain steadfast in prayer. He thanked the Church for their support, acknowledging that the journey of building a new Plateau is guided by God.

Rev. Ezekiel Mangai, leading a special prayer for the Governor, expressed hope for divine intervention over the challenges in Plateau. He prayed for wisdom and courage for Governor Mutfwang to sustain the positive initiatives he has started in the state.

In a sermon titled “Inviting the Unseen Guest,” Rev. Ishaya Sok drew inspiration from John 2:1-11, highlighting the miracle of turning water into wine by Jesus Christ. He emphasized the importance of inviting Christ into marriages for strong and united families.

The Governor, accompanied by Senator Simon Mwadkon, Hon. Isaac Kwallu, members of the Directorate of Plateau Liaison office Abuja, and the Transition Committee Chairman of Kanke Local Government Area, expressed gratitude for prayers and congratulated those celebrating milestones in the church.