FG approves salary increase, allowances for health workers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for Health Professionals in the Federal Public Service.

The new salary structure takes effect from the 1st of June, 2023.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, conveyed this in a circular dated 26th July 2023.

Head of Information, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Mr. Emmanuel Njoku, confirmed that the circular emanated from the Commission.

Nta noted that the approval by the President was consequent upon the review of the Health Sector Salary Structures by the Commission.

He also announced that President Tinubu has approved a 25 per cent adjustment of the peculiar allowance for Medical and Dental Doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the Federal Public Service.

In a separate circular, Nta said: “The Federal Government has approved the payment of an Accoutrement Allowance of twenty-five thousand Naira (N25, 000:00) per quarter to Medical and Dental Doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the Federal Public Service”.

While disclosing that the approval takes effect from 1st June 2023, he explained that the allowance is to be paid from the overhead budget.

With the upward review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for Health Professionals in the Federal Public Service, a health worker on Grade Level 15 would earn N6, 315,091.

The circular read: “The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for Health Professionals in the Federal Public Service with effect from 1st June 2023.

“The new salary table is attached as Annex I.

“All inquiries concerning this circular should be directed to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission”.

.Be patient, tough choices on the economy are for a better future, Tinubu tells youths

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the patience and understanding of Nigerians, particularly the youths, assuring them that the hardships of the moment will eventually give way to a more prosperous, equitable and inclusive economy.

President Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday at the State House while receiving All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leaders from across the 36 States of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President told the youths that his administration would include them in governance, and decision-making processes, adding that “no decision would be too difficult for his administration to take for the prosperity and unity of the nation.’’

President Tinubu said he feels the pains of the citizens.

“I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country. Economic reforms could be slow. Be patient a little more,’ he said.

“I can assure you that I understand the pains you are going through. It is not easy to get out of the monster of over 40 years called fuel subsidy.’’

The President noted that his administration would do everything necessary to widen the net in order to accommodate more women and youths.

According to him, this will be done, among others, by ‘liaising with our lending institutions to give micro-loans at a very low-interest rate’ for economic activities among the citizens.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Abdullahi Dayo Israel, told the President that, as representatives of all the youth organs of the party, they had come to congratulate him on the party’s victory at the polls and seek inclusion in appointments into the dissolved boards and agencies of government, according to a statement by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications and Strategy).

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng