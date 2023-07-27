Ministerial list: Tinubu rewarding vultures, appeasing snakes – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the first batch of a ministerial list submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate on Thursday, saying some nominees were “vultures” and “serpents”.

Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila arrived at the floor of the upper legislative arm and submitted the list, which was read by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Among the ministerial nominees were Nyesom Wike, Nasir el-Rufai, Badaru Abubakar and Dave Umahi, the former governors of Rivers, Kaduna, Jigawa and Ebonyi respectively.

Others in the 28 names included ex-Lagos Commissioner of Finance, Wale Edun; Tinubu’s special adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, among others.

The women on the list were Betta Edu, Hannatu Musawa, Doris Anichie Uzoka, Stella Okotete, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

Reacting to the list hours later, Sani, on his Twitter page, said the president welcomed serpents who had ugly records of betrayal.

He said Tinubu used the list to recompense some vultures who played Judas, as well as to pacify snakes, without making reference to any name.

The ex-Senator wrote, “The Ministerial list; The President embraced some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas. Appeasing a snake in a palace doesn’t spare the King.”

Judas Iscariot, in the Bible, was a disciple of Jesus Christ who betrayed Him, by selling Him to Jewish chief priests for thirty pieces of silver.

.New ministries may be created – CoS

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu’s administration may create new ministries from the existing ones, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministerial list was submitted to the National Assembly today by Gbajabiamila and was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

‘’Mr. President intends to separate portfolios or restructure the ministries in such a way you might be hearing of new ministries that were not standalone ministries before. So the process continues.’’

The 28 minister-nominees include Abubakar Momoh, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Ahmed Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Dr. Betta Edu, Dr. Doris Aniche Uzoka, David Umahi, Nyesom Wike.

Others are Badaru Abubakar, Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai, Ekperipe Ekpo, Nkeiruka Onyejocha, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Stella Okotette, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Mr Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Mr Dele Alake, and Mr Lateef Fagbemi.

The rest include Mr Muhammad Idris, Mr Olawale Edun, Mr Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, Prof. Ali Pate, Prof. Joseph Utsev, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Sen. John Enoh, and Sen. Sani Abubakar Danladi.

Gbajabiamila said that the nominees were chosen after undergoing strict personal screening by the President.

He said that a second part comprising 13 names would be sent to the assembly, adding that this was part of the process of having a cabinet for the administration.

‘’As you know he had 60 days from the time of inauguration, as stipulated in the constitution. He has fulfilled that requirement of the constitution by submitting 28 names today.

‘’As his letter stated, and was read on the floor of the Senate, the remaining names, not sure how many, probably about 12, maybe 13, will be forwarded to the Senate in the coming days.

‘’As far as the nominees themselves are concerned, and like I said, Mr. President took his time to sift through those names,’’ he said.

The Chief of Staff said that the president decided to toe the line of tradition by not attaching the portfolio of the nominees in the letter to the Senate in order to give room for reviews.

‘’As good as that sounds, it straitjackets the president to pigeonhole one person in an office or the other. What happens then if you change your mind, do you bring the person back for screening again, because the president is at liberty to change your mind?

‘’For instance, if I decide I want somebody as Minister of Labour, and then after sending the name, later on, I decide that this person would actually be better with another portfolio. And meanwhile, the Senate has screened that person for that particular initial portfolio.

‘’What happens then? Do you now re-screen the person? So, a lot of these things have their merits and demerits,’’ Gbajabiamila said.

However, 11 States are seems not to have ministerial nominees as seven women make President tinubu’s list

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday sent the list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

It was gathered that the list was delivered to the red chambers by the president’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

While the president did not attach the states to the names of the nominees, it was gathered that 11 states were without representatives.

11 states without a ministerial nomination: 1. Adamawa,2. Bayelsa,3. Gombe,4. Kano, 5. Kebbi, 6. Kogi

Lagos, 8. Nasarawa, 9. Osun, 10. Yobe, 11. Zamfara

Meanwhile, 25% of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees are women.

