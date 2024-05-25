FG approves January for National Sports Festive

The Federal Government has approved January, 2025 as the official date for the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged “Gateway Games, Ogun 2024.”

In a communique released after the first National Council on Sports, held at the Old Government Lodge, Abakaliki Road, Enugu, Enugu State, the Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan Enoh extolled the government of Ogun State for its commitment to the successful hosting of the festival.

He noted that the National Sports Festival plays a vital role in national unity, as it would also increase the socio-economic growth for the sustainable development of the state and the country in general.

The minister also urged the federal and state governments to bid and host national and international sports competitions to fast track the growth of sports in the country.

He urged all key stakeholders to play active roles towards the successful hosting of the Gateway Games, saying the Council of Sports is in support of the establishment of Sports Development and Investment Fund (NSIDF) with its attendant benefits for driving sports development in Nigeria.

While fielding questions from journalists shortly after the meeting, Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka revealed that the state government is ready to host the National Sports Festival.

He submitted that the NSF has the ability to bring people together, to foster teamwork and cooperation and instil values of discipline and perseverance in humans, and encourage the vast youthful population in the state to embrace the power of sports in community development.

He stated further that targeted funding and incentives are crucial for driving grassroots sports engagements and ensuring the sustainability of sports programmes in the state.

“Through the power of sports, we have the opportunity to come together, forge connections, and celebrate our shared humanity. We are leveraging on the Building Our Future Together Agenda, of the Governor, to leverage on to develop sports at the grassroots,” he said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng