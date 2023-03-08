Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Femi Gbajabiamila 20th constituents programme in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
23
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Speaking at the empowerment outreach, the Speaker said the exercise has been on for 20 years adding that it was aimed at providing dividends of democracy to the people.

His words: “This empowerment programme has been successful in many areas. We have tried to ensure that we touch every sector in Surulere, whether it is education, health, business or security, we have impacted lives.

Gbajabiamila fetes constituents with 161 cars, 555 laptops, 502 industrial machines in Surulere Lagos .

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8943 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bank of the industry organised Int’l Women’s day in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 8, 2023

Ndieze in Lagos / Igbo Speaking Community Press Conference…

Silverbird Man of the year 2022 Awards, held in Lagos

1 of 283