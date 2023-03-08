Bank of the industry organised Int’l Women’s day in Lagos

L-r… First lady Edo State Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan and Chairman Access Bank Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika.

L-r… Mrs. Seun Olagunju; Business Woman Princess Folashade Abiodun Omotade and Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Group Guest of Honour Chief Dr (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande.

L-r …Group Managing Director, Futureview Group Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi; wife of MD/CEO Bank of industry Dr. Femi Pitan; her husband MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan and Chairman Access Bank Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika.

L-r…Business Woman Princess (Dr) Folasade Omotade; Director General Affairs Federal Ministry of Women Affairs Mrs. Friya Bulus; Mrs. Sarah Okumade from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Abuja (Legal Services) and Mrs. Amaka Onwurah from Federal Ministry of Justice Abuja.

L-r… Founder /CEO SecurelD Group Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe; MD/CEO FITC, Chizor Malize; Pastor Ibukun Awosika Vice Chairman Channels Media Group, Mrs. Olusola Momoh.

L-r… MD/CEO De Tastee Fried Chicken Limited. Olayinka Pamela Adedayo; with Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Group Guest of Honour Chief Dr (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande.

From 4th left, Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Group Guest of Honour Chief Dr (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande; Hon. Minister of State For Industry, trade, and investment Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum; First Lady of Yobe State Hajia Hafsat Kollere – Buni; wife of MD/CEO Bank of industry Dr. Femi Pitan, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika and others.

L-r… Deputy CEO, The law Breed Group, Mrs. Ade Joke Layi- Babatunde; Business Woman Princess Folashade Abiodun Omotade; Consultant/ Journalist.Mrs. Bimbo Oloyede and a guest.

L-r …Panelist Discussion 2. Leading women – Paving the way of Equity, Partner Prodiverse Legal, Business and Management Consultants, Mrs. Aisha Wazir Umar; Group Managing Director, Futureview Group Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi; Hon. Minister of State For Industry, trade and investment Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum; Journalist /CEO RaidoNow 95.3 FM, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed; MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan; Founder /CEO SecurelD Group Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe; Founder /CEO Tomato Jos Ms. Mira Mehta and Vice Chairman, Channels Media Group Mrs. Olusola Momoh.

Panelist Discussion 1, Navigating Gender Stereotypes Panelists. L-r… Moderator, Arise TV Anchor Presenter & Host Ms. Seyitan Atigarin; Founder/ CEO Cam Dairies, Ms. Aisha Bashir; Hon. Minister of State For Industry, trade and investment Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum; MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan; Principal Boston Consulting Group, Mrs. Phillips Osakwe- Okoye; Founder TUBO, Ms. Sandrah Tubobereni and CEO Bankly Mrs. Tomilola Majekodunmi.

Cross Section of the guest during International Women’s day on’ Embrace Equity’ organized by Bank of the industry held in Lagos on 6/3/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

