Bank of the industry organised Int’l Women’s day in Lagos

L-r... Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Group  Guest of Honour Chief Dr (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande; Hon. Minister of State for Industry, trade and investment  Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum; First Lady of Yobe State Hajia Hafsat Kollere – Buni; wife of MD/CEO Bank of industry  Dr. Femi Pitan. Chairman Access bank  Dere Awosika; an Entrepreneur Mrs. Folake Majain. Business Woman Princess Folashade Abiodun Omotade; during  International Women’s day on’ Embrace  Equity’ organised by Bank of the industry held in Lagos. 6/3/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… First lady Edo State  Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan and  Chairman Access Bank Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika.

L-r…  Mrs. Seun Olagunju; Business Woman Princess Folashade Abiodun Omotade  and Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Group  Guest of Honour Chief Dr (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande.

L-r …Group  Managing Director, Futureview Group Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi; wife of MD/CEO Bank of industry  Dr. Femi Pitan; her husband MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan and  Chairman Access Bank Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika.

L-r…Business Woman Princess (Dr) Folasade Omotade; Director General Affairs Federal  Ministry of Women Affairs  Mrs. Friya Bulus; Mrs. Sarah Okumade from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Abuja (Legal Services)   and  Mrs. Amaka Onwurah from Federal Ministry of Justice Abuja.

L-r… Founder /CEO SecurelD Group Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe;  MD/CEO FITC, Chizor Malize; Pastor Ibukun Awosika    Vice Chairman Channels Media Group, Mrs.  Olusola Momoh.

L-r… MD/CEO De Tastee Fried Chicken Limited. Olayinka Pamela Adedayo; with Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Group Guest of Honour Chief Dr (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande.

From 4th left, Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Group  Guest of Honour Chief Dr (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande; Hon. Minister of State For Industry, trade, and investment  Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum; First Lady of Yobe State Hajia Hafsat Kollere – Buni; wife of MD/CEO Bank of industry  Dr. Femi Pitan, Dr. (Mrs.) Ajoritsedere Awosika and others.

 

L-r… Deputy CEO, The law Breed Group, Mrs. Ade Joke Layi- Babatunde; Business Woman Princess Folashade Abiodun Omotade; Consultant/ Journalist.Mrs.  Bimbo Oloyede  and a guest.

L-r …Panelist Discussion 2. Leading women – Paving the way of Equity, Partner  Prodiverse Legal, Business and Management Consultants, Mrs. Aisha Wazir Umar;  Group  Managing Director, Futureview Group Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi; Hon. Minister of State For Industry, trade and investment  Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum; Journalist /CEO  RaidoNow 95.3 FM, Ms.  Kadaria Ahmed; MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan; Founder /CEO SecurelD Group Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe; Founder /CEO Tomato Jos Ms. Mira Mehta and   Vice Chairman, Channels Media Group Mrs. Olusola Momoh.

Panelist Discussion 1, Navigating Gender Stereotypes  Panelists. L-r…  Moderator, Arise TV Anchor   Presenter & Host Ms. Seyitan Atigarin;  Founder/ CEO Cam Dairies, Ms. Aisha Bashir; Hon. Minister of State For Industry, trade and investment  Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum; MD/CEO Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan; Principal   Boston Consulting Group, Mrs. Phillips Osakwe- Okoye; Founder TUBO, Ms. Sandrah Tubobereni and CEO Bankly  Mrs. Tomilola  Majekodunmi.

Cross Section of the guest during International Women’s day on’ Embrace Equity’ organized by Bank of the industry held in Lagos on 6/3/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

