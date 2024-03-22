Champion Newspapers Limited
Federal Government approves funding of 30km dualization of three sections of Benin- Lokoja Highway under Tax Credit Scheme by BUA Group

In a bid to provide urgent  and accelerated   intervention on the critical sections of the  Benin- Lokoja  Federal  Highway,  the Renewed Hope administration  of the President of Nigeria,  His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has approved  the immediate funding of 30km dualization of  three  sections of the  road, to be funded under Tax Credit  Scheme by BUA Group. The Hon. Minister of Works,  His Excellency Sen Engr. Nweze David Umahi CON  made this known during  a meeting  with all the contractors  handling  the Benin- Lokoja Federal Highway  and some stakeholders from the  area.

The Honourable Minister said that  the Ministry  took some steps  to review  the texture  of the pavement of the project to conform to the new innovation introduced  by Renewed  Hope administration to ensure  best  standards  and durability According to  him, “I first went through the road in September, and when I went through it, I was very satisfied that BPP and the Ministry did very fantastic work. But all I did was to keep the project but review the texture of the pavement. And so we allowed the existing carriageway to be on asphalt and then reviewed the new carriageway to be on concrete. Being satisfied, so we went through the process of notifying the BPP, and from there, we went to FEC, and graciously, FEC approved, and so we are in the process  of signing  an addendum  to the contract.” “Mr. President has approved that BUA Group should do 30km of the road in 3 locations multiplied by 2, that is 60km on Tax Credit”

The Honourable Minister commended BUA Group for their interest to handle the  construction  of the  30 km carriageway under Tax Credit  Scheme and said the intervention was targeted  at the critical  sections  of the road as already  isolated when he last visited the  Benin- Lokoja road. He stated, “Let me commend BUA plc very highly, because on their own they had indicated interest to do about 30km of the road on tax credit. That was one of the reasons I decided to go and revisit the road to know the section they needed to do and also to open the road. So, we had to open the road. We appealed to  the road transport workers, that work would start  Monday, the next week. That was 18th, and indeed, we briefed the President, and then Senator Adam Oshiomhole now came with the full weight of his person. ”

Speaking on behalf of the people  of the area, the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and Chairman, Senator  Committee  on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole praised the determination  of the Renewed Hope administration of Mr. President  in  changing the socio-economic narrative  of the nation through  aggressive  road infrastructure  transformation and the  uncommon commitment  of the Honourable Minister of Works in achieving  the vision  of Mr. President  on road  infrastructure  development.  The Senator who came in the company of  the APC   Candidate in the  Edo State September  2024  Governorship election and Senator representating Edo Central Senatorial District, Sen. Monday Okpebholo expressed  his profound pleasure over the new paradigm in the Federal Ministry of Works,  noting  that the Ministry  under Sen. Umahi  has recorded unprecedented  performance in the road infrastructure  development  within the shortest period of time. He said, ” I was shocked that within 72 hours this Minister did not only hear the word of the President, he packaged what I have seen from the briefing to be a doable and workable approach to solving a problem that four or five ministers before him could not solve. So I wish to ask us to appreciate his energy, his drive, and his focus, without which we will not be here today.”

 

In their separate remarks, the Governorship candidate  of APC in Edo, Sen Monday Okpebholo said, “Mr. President has rekindled our hope. Just within the shortest time of our request to the Honourable Minister, magic has been done, if this is how Nigeria works; everybody will want to come back home, nobody will want to ‘japa’.” On his part, the Group Executive Director of BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, assured of the commitment  of the company in delivering the project within a record time. In his vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works,  Yakubu Adam Kofaramata,PhD, appreciated Mr. President for the new narrative in the Federal Ministry of Works, which is made possible by the appointment of a workaholic and highly committed Honourable of Works.

 

