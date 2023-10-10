FCTA to digitize operations, urges staff to embrace cyber skills

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it is taking steps to digitizing its operations, urging staff to begin to embrace digital skills in order to fit into its future.

In particular, the Administration warned staff against lateness, indolence and mediocrity, stating that it won’t relent in recognizing and rewarding deserving staff who push the boundaries to ensure excellent service delivery.

Permanent Secretary in the FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola dropped this hint on Tuesday in Abuja at a one-day TEDtalk and induction of nodal and focal officers of Servicom as well as the flag-off of the 4-day 2023 Customer Service Week.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director ICT in the Administration, Mr Augustine Ugafor, said the Servicom officers in the Administration are its eyes who monitor the activities of all Secretariats Departments and Agencies SDAs to ensure that they deliver on their mandates and make them accountable to FCT residents.

In his words: “The Head of Service has mandated all MDAs to digitize their operations by the end of December 2025. On our part, we are in the process of doing that and very soon you will start seeing the effects and anybody who doesn’t have such skills would find it difficult to operate.

“In conjunction with your director, we will organize a special training for you soon, so that you can handle what is coming.

“The FCTA is poised to ensure that quality services are delivered to all Nigerians and foreigners who reside in the FCT and in one way or the other interact with our various SDAs. This is possible if we all embrace due diligence in the discharge of our duties.

“We won’t relent in recognizing and rewarding deserving staff who push the boundaries to ensure excellent service delivery.

“However, lateness to work, indolence, mediocrity, and delay in acting on official matters can no longer be tolerated and therefore, everyone is enjoined to sit up”.

In her welcome address, FCT Servicom Director and Nodal Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Kayode, cautioned staff against working in isolation, stressing the theme of Customer Service Week, is ‘Team Service’.

“We stand to achieve more when we work as a team as opposed to when we work alone.

“Teamwork is so important at this point, with our new president talking about renewed hope. It will need the collaboration of each of us for us to move ahead as a nation.

“The purpose of this event is to allow our nodal and focal officers the opportunity to be inducted as Servicom officers in all our various SDAs in order to have efficient service delivery.

“The ministerial Servicom unit has organized a 4-day enlightenment rally to commemorate the customer service week which commences today. It will create awareness of the importance of teamwork in providing effective and efficient service delivery in all government organizations. It will spur our enthusiasm towards greater commitment to service to the people”.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Director of conditional Cash Transfer, Mrs. Olubunmi Olowookere; the Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, and a representative of the Education Secretary, Mrs Magdalene Uzoanya.

