FCTA Promises To Eradicate Illiteracy In Rural Areas

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has promised to stop at nothing in eradicating illiteracy in all the rural areas.

Permanent secretary FCTA, Olusade Adesola gave the assurance during the 2022 end of the year fiesta organised by FCT Department of Mass Education in Karu, yesterday.

He said the department, which is saddled with the responsibility of making sure that people at all levels know how to read and write will always be supported to do more.

Olusade, who was represented at the event by Faseyi Nathaniel, commended the efforts of the current director of the Department, Titilayo Alayande for her innovations that had repositioned all the centres across the Six Area Councils.

According to him, a better future could only be achieved when people get the requisite knowledge, which he said FCT Department of Mass Education was driving the programme well.

“The FCT Administration appreciates the diligent work of the current director, FCT Department of Mass Education, Titilayo Alayande.

“Teachers are moulder of people especially future leaders, therefore they should be given the desired opportunity to succeed, the medical doctors, engineers, lawyers and other professionals in the society are built by teachers, which is a fact that must be acknowledged.

“We are going to make sure illiteracy is eradicated at all levels in the Federal Capital Territory, by doing so it will impact positively on the residents”

In her remarks, the director FCT Department of Mass Education, Mrs. Titilayo Alayande, said the department had expanded it scope of teaching and learning to Fulani communities, where their children are learning well.

According to her, more residents are gaining from vocational trainings that will impact on their lives, not only to know how to read and write.

“We have taken teaching and learning beyond the normal way of knowing how to read and write, our facilitators ( teachers) teach learners skill as well”.