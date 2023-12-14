FCTA celebrates Wike at 56 as FCDA host surprised birthday party

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Workers of Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Wednesday stood still to celebrate the birthday of the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Our Correspondent observed that as early as 8am, the mood of Workers was already in high spirits with special decorations which adorned the Minister’s office premises.

The joyous workers, especially senior management directors waited from the morning hours to around 6: 30pm when the Minister who was said to have been busy with Presidential assignments, showed up.

Wike who was received by the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud and top management staff on arrival, expressed shock seeing the magnitude of the surprise party organised for him.

elated, Wike said, ” On behalf of my wife and family, I sincerely thank you the honourable Minister of State, and your team for this surprise package. The honourable Minister told me that they would want to see me in the office today, So I was waiting to see Mr. President, but she was still calling, and I told her that I don’t know whether I will see Mr. President, but she said no, that they will still wait.

” Just for me to get here that I realised that the entire staff have organised this (birthday celebration). I want to say sincerely from the bottom of my heart that I appreciate for the love you have shown to us. I thank you so much. I assure that all of us will continue to cooperate and work together for the betterment of the FCT”.

Earlier in her remarks, FCT Minister of State, Dr.Mariya Mahmoud, said the surprise package was to honour Wike whose life has become a true reflection of patriotism and national interest.

She equally noted that Wike whose hard work and dedication to national service, has earned him the ” Mr. Project ” title, need to be encouraged to do more for the people of FCT, and country.