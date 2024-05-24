Landmark School pupil beaten to coma dies

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Master Henry Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the pupil of Landmark International School, Mgbakwu , Awka North local government area, Anambra State, who was reportedly beaten to coma by a teacher has died.

The suspect, Mrs Faith Nwoye, had earlier been invited by the Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, to explain what led to the brutalization of the child on Monday 20th May, 2024

She was invited alongside Mrs Promise Ilo, the proprietor of Landmark School Mgbakwu, the illegal school in which the incident happened.

The teacher who admitted to flogging the child, however stated that the flogging was not as severe as the picture was painted.

The matter was handed over to the police for investigation, while the child was in the intensive care unit of the hospital, from where he later gave up the ghost on the early hours of Wednesday 23/05/2024.