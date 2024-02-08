FCT under existential threat from kidnappers, bandits — Senate

.Expands security meeting, postpones meeting to Tuesday Feb. 13

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate at plenary on Wednesday declared that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is under threat by kidnappers and bandits.

This even as the Red chamber has postponed meeting with the heads of Security Agencies to Tuesday February 13, 2024 to enable it have expanded audience with ministers of Finance, Police Affairs, NSA and Security Chiefs.

According to the Senate, if Nigeria Security failed, it means the government has failed, adding that they will not leave any stone unturned until Nigeria can sleep with their two eyes closed.

Speaking when some of the service chiefs honoured Senate invitation to appear before the Senate on Wednesday, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is under threat including Agatu in Benue State, Taraba, Oyo State, Plateau State including local governments like Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and other areas.

Akpabio insisted that the FCT has been infiltrated in Kubwa, Bwari and other places.

At the meeting, the service chiefs that appear before the Senate were: the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and the Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu were not in attendance which prompted the Senate to expand the meeting and fixed Tuesday, 13 February, 2024.

Those expected at the Tuesday’s meeting are the Chief of Defense Staff; National Security Adviser; Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff; the Chief of the Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police; the Director General of DSS; NIA DG; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; and Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim.

Also, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo are expected to be in attendance.

Speaking before the adjournment of the meeting, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the Senate decided to involve others for the next meeting in order to have a holistic approach to the insecurity problem.

“It is a good idea to have a holistic meeting with the Ministers in addition to the service chiefs who have honoured the invitation.

“Security is the most important issue to be identified. The Senate is of the view that the FCT is under threat,” Akpabio said, adding that inview of the fact that the people they wanted are not all around, that the meeting should be moved to Tuesday, 13 or February, 2024 at 11am prompt, which other lawmakers voted.

The Senate President now asked the clerk of the Senate to write to people that should attend the Tuesday meeting.

Akpabio had said that they invited the service chiefs on the recent uprising in insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and killings even after random information is collected.

“Security personnels have also lost their lives in the fight against insecurity.

In Agatu, in Taraba, Oyo State, Plateau State, Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and also, there is infiltration of the FCT in Kubwa, Bwari and other places.

“We’ve also heard the efforts of the security chiefs and the security agencies but reports are becoming worrisome and we decided to invite you to brief us on the efforts to tackle this menace.

“It is not because of the fact that we want to pass the bulk to another place. We are not blaming anyone, but we want to improve the situation.

“We received apologies from NSA that he is in a bilateral meeting with security chiefs from the UK. We believe that the team is still not complete.

“But my opinion is that we would like to have with you, the chief of Defence Staff, NSA, Minister of Defence, Minister of State for Defence, we will also want the minister of Police affairs, and the Minister of State for Police Affairs in addition.

“We strongly believe that the Director General of NIA should be in attendance, and the Minister of Finance should also be in attendance,” Akpabio said before adjourning till Tuesday next week.

However, The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has called on security agencies in the country to adopt a holistic and forward-looking approach that addresses the causes of security challenges confronting Nigeria.

The NSA added that it has become incumbent on them to reflect on the evolving nature of the security threats and identify innovative strategies as well as the needed partnership that would help to effectively overcome the scourge.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Head of Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, Ribadu spoke during a UK-Nigeria Security Defence Partnership Dialogue in Abuja.

The statement quoted him as saying, “Our dialogue must be guided by a shared commitment to promoting regional stability, countering violent extremism, and enhancing resilience against emerging non-traditional security challenges confronting our nations.

“In response, it is imperative that we adopt a holistic and forward-looking approach that leverages the full spectrum of our respective capabilities and expertise.

“Moreover, the nexus between security and development remains intrinsic to our collective efforts to foster sustainable peace and prosperity.

“It is imperative that we adopt a comprehensive and integrated approach that addresses the causes of insecurity, promotes inclusive economic growth, and empowers marginalided communities to build societies resilient to exploitation and revitalisation.”

The NSA emphasised the importance of nurturing the next generation of security and defence leaders through enhanced collaboration in education, training, and professional development initiatives.

“As we confront the complex challenges of the 21st Century particularly with the advent of artificial intelligence and robotics, investing in human capital and cultivating a culture of innovation and excellence are paramount to ensuring the long-term resilience and effectiveness of our security institutions, ” the NSA added.

Ribadu said the dialogue also provides a unique opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of security domains, including defence capacity building, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and maritime security.

The UK National Security Adviser, Tim Barrow, represented by his Deputy, Dame Sarah Macintosh, said the UK operates in a relationship of mutual respect and supportiveness and shares a determination to make its contributions separately and together to a better world and peace, security, stability and prosperity at all.

He said the two countries can through this security and defence partnership and dialogue, advance those shared objectives and deepen partnership and friendship to build on their national security.

“The UK is fully committed to our friendship and partnership with Nigeria and we thank you for your commitment to that partnership there too and I’m personally delighted to be part of strengthening and deepening it through this dialogue.

“As security challenges around the world grow, it has become increasingly crucial to support our allies to uphold regional and international peace.“

Many citizens are expressing concern about the country’s insecurity, with a widespread call for a state of emergency.

Civil society groups, under the aegis of the Civil Society Joint Action Group, stated that no fewer than 2,423 persons had been killed, while 1,872 others had been abducted in the last eight months.