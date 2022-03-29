Champion Newspapers Limited
FBNHoldings wins international finance awards

By Editor
Tunde Lawanson, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications and Tolu Oluwole, Head, Investor Relations (both representatives from FBNHoldings) displaying the Best Investor Relations - Banking – Nigeria 2021 and Most Diversified Financial Portfolio Services – Nigeria 2021 awards won by FBNHoldings at the International Finance Awards held last week Thursday at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai.
COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

FBN Holdings Plc, has won two international awards: Best Investor Relations – Banking – Nigeria 2021 and Most Diversified Financial Portfolio Services – Nigeria 2021.

The awards was organized by the International Finance, a global media outfit renowned for its comprehensive coverage and analysis of the global financial services industry, international business, oil and gas, fintech, real estate, sovereign wealth funds and the global economy at large.

FBN Holdings Plc won the awards as a result of its strong investor relations practice and outstanding leadership in products development and offerings in the Nigerian financial services industry.

Commenting on the awards on behalf of FBNHoldings, Nnamdi Okonkwo, its Group Managing Director said; “winning these awards demonstrates the quality of FBNHoldings investor relations management and the value our Group brings to the table as a one stop shop backed by a rich heritage of a resilient brand.

Okonkwo said ‘ I wish to dedicate the awards to my predecessor, UK Eke and all the management teams across the FBN Holdings Group for a job well done which gave birth to these recognitions and deserving awards’

For the past eight years, International Finance has been celebrating and recognising corporate achievements in the areas of innovation, industry talent, market leadership, industry net worth and capability across the World.

