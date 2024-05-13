Ijezie identifies problem of poor taxpaying culture in Nigeria

A Chartered Accountant, Blakey Ijezie, has attributed poor tax-paying culture in Nigeria to lack of transparency and accountability on the part of government.

Ijezie, who is the Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of a firm of chartered accountants, Okwudili Ijezie & Co, stated this in Lagos at the Fourth Edition of Blakey’s National Conference.

The chartered accountant is the Convener of the Conference, with the theme: “The Transparency and Accountability of Tax Revenue in Nigeria”.

Pointing out that tax is a compulsory levy designed to generate revenue to fund public infrastructure, among others, Ijezie said: “If our taxes are for government functionaries feeding fat, how can people be encouraged to pay taxes?”

He then urged governments at all levels to be perpetually engaged to reduce their profligacy and ensure the utilization of tax revenues for public good, stressing the need for the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms to complete its assignment because, according to him, the Committee’s silence “is getting too loud”.

Ijezie said: “We are still waiting for the Taiwo Oyedele Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy & Tax Reforms to complete its assignment. The silence of the Committee is getting too loud”.

He described as gross violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 the absence of transparency in contract award through competitive bidding, urging the present government to suspend further action on the Lagos-Calabar road project “until all basic questions are answered and the issue of the real cost of the project is addressed. For me, anything short of this will amount to defrauding Nigerians through dubious contracts”.

Continuing, Ijezie stated: “Governments must be transparent and accountable to all their dealings. We must know how they are spending the tax payers’ money”.

A public finance expert Timi Adeniyi, who spoke on “Understanding the transparency in Public Expenditure”, defined fiscal transparency as means of making ll relevant information on public expenditure available to all stakeholders and the general public. This, according to him, such facilitates awareness, prioritization, participation, among others.

Adeniyi said understanding transparency in public expenditure enables impact assessment of government expenditure on the public policy objectives of efficiency, equity and democratic accountability.

