Fayemi, Fayose, Oni failed to develop Ekiti – Afe Babalola

The founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola (SAN), on Monday, said that past governors of Ekiti State before Governor Biodun Oyebanji failed to develop the state by abandoning the vision of those who laboured for its creation.

Mr Babalola, who commended Mr Oyebanji for his good work so far, added that the incumbent should have governed the state much earlier, adding that the vision behind the creation of Ekiti was to make it the best state in Nigeria just like ABUAD.

He stated this at the commissioning of the multisystem hospital annexe, Odo-Ado, Igirigiri road in Ado Ekiti.

“It pains me that you didn’t become governor of Ekiti much earlier than now. We know what we did to bring Ekiti state into existence. Our vision was for Ekiti to be the best state in Nigeria; that it will be setting the pace as my university is setting the pace now.

“Unfortunately, those who became governor before you didn’t have the love of Ekiti. Go and tell them that I said so. That is why we are facing so much hardship in the state today. When I was a local government councillor in the 60s, I didn’t receive a salary. That was when there was development in Ekiti local government. We thought that those who are coming to govern Ekiti would follow our footsteps and our blueprints but they refused to follow it. However, this governor is doing a yeoman’s job,” Mr Babalola said.

Speaking on the poor state of the federal road leading to ABUAD, he lamented that the road to the hospital had become impassable.

“When I was coming here this morning, I knew what I went through on the road. It took us almost two hours to get here. That is how deplorable the road has become. The reason for this is that we don’t have honest people in government. I have written letters, made telephone calls, and sent text messages to the Minister of Works, to no avail. They will say they have put it in the budget but nothing happens at the end of the day. God will deliver us from them,” he added.

In his address, Mr Oyebanji disclosed that he already scheduled a meeting with the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi on how to reconstruct the Poly Road, assuring Mr Babalola that the road would be attended to expeditiously.

The governor described the ABUAD founder as the highest taxpayer in Ekiti state since it was created in 1996. He also commended him on the construction of the hospital annexe in the Odo Ado area of the state.

“Health is wealth; what Aare Babalola did is not for himself. Not all the rich remember home; he did not forget home. Baba is the largest employer of labour in the private sector in the state. The advert for the road construction has been placed and will be approved by 21 March. I am giving the assurance that the road will be constructed,” Mr Oyebanji said.