Family of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, who died at 99, receives condolence visitors in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Chairman,  SBG Insurance Brokers Ltd.  Adeola Yinka;   Daughter of the LEGAL icon Bisi Ogunbanjo; former Managing Director  Guaranty Trust Bank; Fola Adeola, during the condolence visit to the family of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, who died at 99, at their residence in Lagos on 15./10.2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Secretary, National Action  Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Mr. Olusegun Awolowo,  signing the condolence register.

The in-law to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo,  Dr John Abebe, signing the condolence register, during the condolence visit to the family of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, who died at 99, at their residence in Lagos on 15./10.2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

