Family of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, who died at 99, receives condolence visitors in Lagos

L-r… Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, signing the condolence register.

The in-law to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr John Abebe, signing the condolence register, during the condolence visit to the family of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, who died at 99, at their residence in Lagos on 15./10.2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng