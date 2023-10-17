Adeleke, Obaseki commission road and hospital projects in Ilesa

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke says it is the duty of every well Nigerians to contribute their quota towards national development.

The Governor stated this when he and his counterpart from Edo State, Godwin Obaseki commissioned various infrastructural projects in Ilesa donated by Chief Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi.

It was a celebration galore for residents of Iloro, Isokun Garage road in Ilesa when Adeleke and Obaseki commissioned the road for the use of the public.

Speaking during the commissioning of the road and other projects donated to the Wesley Guild Hospital, an annex of the OAU Teaching Hospital, Ilesa, Governors Adeleke and Obaseki commended the Sarumi family for giving back to the society.

A statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the State Governor quoted his principal as saying:

“I use this event as a point of contact with other well-meaning Osun indigenes at home and abroad to join the tax credit scheme for infrastructure development of our state. This window of opportunity is a veritable win-win situation for the state and its residents.

“This is a good example for others to follow. Our government will provide an enabling environment to ensure that the credit scheme works. Interested residents and even friends of Osun will get in our government a facilitator for development and economic growth”.

Earlier, the financier of the 2- kilometer road that spanned from Old Garage to the 125-year-old Cathedral Church, Iloro in Ilesa, Mr Olakanmi Rasheed Sarumi commended the two Governors for delivery on good governance.

He equally thanked the Osun State Government for passing the Infrastructural Development and Tax Scheme which enabled the Sarumi family to embark on the projects.

After commissioning the road, the Governors moved to the OAU Teaching Hospital, Wesley Guild Hospital Ilesa where they commissioned Mediada wards and the Sarumi Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre for the use of the public.

The project was a product of the recently signed Executive Order by the Osun State government tagged “Osun State Infrastructural and Social Development Tax Scheme which enabled individuals to use their tax for the provision of infrastructure items.

