Ezekwesili to Sanwo-Olu: Show proof Alaba Market demolition isn’t vengeful politics

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has advised the Lagos State government to show proof that the ongoing demolition of the Alaba International Market is not a vengeful politics targeted at the Igbos.

Alaba International Market is a densely populated electronic wares hub mainly populated by Igbo traders.

The Lagos State government through its Building Control Agency, said the buildings being demolished were distressed structures. But the traders denied the claim.

Recall that in the last election, traders in the market gave the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a massive boost. Although Obi lost the general votes, he won the majority in Lagos.

In the Lagos governorship election, save for the violence meted out against non-APC voters in many polling units, the Obi feat was almost replicated for the Labour Party.

Some have alleged that the demolitions being carried out in Alaba were a punishment being meted out to the traders for helping the Labour Party for almost causing an upset at the national and state elections.

Oby Ezekwesili also expressed that concern when she asked the Lagos government to show proof to the contrary.

Ezekwesili said: “The Governor Sanwo-Olu-led @followlasg on Friday started the process of removing what it described as distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area”.

“I have a Policy advice for @jidesanwoolu that would be helpful for all sides and the public.

“Mr Governor, please immediately publish details of each destroyed building and the dateline of Due Process rules that were exhausted by your Government before it was “removed”.

“It will be wise for the Governor to take this counsel on Transparency and Full Disclosure since it would provide evidence to the public that this is not a vengeful political attack against the predominant Igbo community in Alaba Market.

“Let me also use this opportunity to really again advise the @followlasg and its cheerleaders including @officialABAT to be careful in persisting to brew a terribly toxic atmosphere against fellow citizens since before, during and after the 2023 elections.

“Governance by maliciousness does no one any good.

“A word is sufficient for only the wise.”