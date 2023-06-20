Presidential Tribunal : INEC didn’t experience server glitches during elections, Obi’s witness tells Court

From Cyril Mbah and Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

A witness of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, Tuesday told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), sitting in Abuja that the last network outage reported by the Amazon Web Services (AWS), United Kingdom, occurred on December 10, 2021.

The witness, Clarita Ogar, who testified before the Court yesterday had identified herself as a Cloud Engineer and an Architect with the AWS said she appeared based on a Subpoena served on her.

Ogar produced 6 Health Status Reports of the AWS Cloud Services across 33 Regions where the company hosts their services as well as a certificate of compliance.

The said evidence was tendered by LP counsel, Patrick Ikweto (SAN) and admitted as exhibits by the Court.

The Court however stood down Cross-examination of the witness till today after the respondents said they were served the witness statements in court.

During Cross-examination by Counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), A. B. Mahmood, Clarita Ogar clarified that she was not appearing on the mandate of her organization, but as an expert witness in the case.

She said the evidence she tendered deal with AWS Services in all regions in terms of Infrastructure and not security adding that the evidence speaks to the AWS Personal Health Dashboard (PHD) insisting that the PHD is the same for all customers, including INEC.

When quizzed on the possible glitch in the INEC portal launched in the AWS, Ogar insisted that glitches appears at the testing stage and not during the post maintenance process.

Counsel for Tinubu and Shettima, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) questioned her authenticity as a staff of Amazon as she did not present any Identity Card coupled with the fact that her said Employment Verification Letter had no signature.

Ogar however told the court that Amazon does not issse identity cards to her staff and that her Employment Verification Letter has Employee Resource Center (department that handles employment) appended as the signature.

She admitted to be a member of the LP who contested the House of Representatives seat in Cross Rivers State in the last election adding that she had been in the court a few times observing proceedings.

Ogar told the court that she won the LP Primaries, but dragged INEC to court because she tried to upload her information on the INEC portal but could not because of Network issues.

She finally told the court that the AWS last experienced an outage on December 10, 2021

Obi in his petition marked: PEPC/CA/03/2022, is challenging the outcome of the February 25 elections, sighting non-compliance to the Electoral Act 2022, as a major ground in his petition.

In another development, the joint petition by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar came to a premature end on Tuesday, over the presentation of unsorted documents before the Presidential Elections Petition Court.

The parties are challenging the outcome of the February 25 election wherein Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress emerged as the elected president as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Respondents in the suit are INEC, the president, Tinubu, and his party, the All Progressives Congress.

During the resumed hearing in the matter, the lead counsel for the PDP, Chris Uche SAN, tendered the certified true copies of the INEC voters register for FCT in 14 batches.

The court admitted them as evidence and reserved ruling on the objections by the respondents.

They also sought to tender form EC8A series, that is, polling units results beginning from Abia state but the court dismissed the move.

According to the court, the documents were not properly sorted.

In his defence, counsel for the PDP, Chris Uche SAN told the PEPC that it was difficult to get electoral materials including Form EC8As from INEC on time.

He asked the court to admit the documents in evidence pending the proper numbering by lawyers to parties and the court registry after the close of the day’s proceedings.

He added that INEC should have properly arranged the documents before bringing them to court in line with a subpoena issued to the electoral umpire.

But INEC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinero, disagreed with Uche’s position.

He said, after an election, it was incumbent on the parties to arrange the electoral documents given to them by the commission.

More so, he said that the documents sought to be tendered by the PDP were brought by INEC’s officials from across the country.

He also stated that despite producing the documents, the PDP had not paid for its certification.

In response to the back and forth, Justice Haruna Tsammani – led panel told Uche that it was the duty of his legal team to create a schedule of the documents after INEC had produced them through a subpoena.

After deliberations, the petitioners told the court that the legal team have agreed to take the documents back for arrangement and tendering by tomorrow, Wednesday.

After confirming the agreement of the respondents, the court adjourned the matter to June 21 for the continuation of the hearing.

The petitioners have less than a week to round up their petition against Tinubu.

.Wike absent at PDP Interactive meeting.

However, Prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) converged on Tuesday at the Wadata House National Secretariat of the party for a crucial meeting with the absence of Chief Nyesom Wike and his group.

The prominent party chieftains at the meeting included former Senate President Bukola Saraki, the PDP Guber Candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, former National Publicity Secretary, Hon Emma Ibeshi, former National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Eddy Olafeso, and his counterpart in the South South, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi.

The former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was however not in attendance at the meeting of the select PDP National Working Committee (NWC) interaction in Abuja.

National Organizing Secretary, Hon Kumar M. Nature who convened the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting described it as a very important interactive meeting of the NWC Select Committee to deliberate on crucial issues concerning the party. A communique is still being expected from the meeting.