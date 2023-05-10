Champion Newspapers Limited
Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, elected as Chairman council of Ndi Eze in Lagos

L-r... Member Lagos State House of Assembly Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 11 , Dr Jude Emeka Igimogu; his wife Lady Roseline Idimogu congratulating Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi , as Chairman council of Ndi Eze in Lagos.
L-r …Stake holder Igbo Community in Lagos Chief Chris Igwilo; New Chairman council of Ndi Eze in Lagos Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi ; Lady Roseline Idimogu her husband Member Lagos State House of Assembly Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 11; Secretary General Igbo speaking Community in Lagos Engr Chukwuma Odimegwu.

L-r… President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Dr Sunday Udeh; (Onwa) presenting Certificate to Chairman council of Ndi Eze in Lagos Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi .

L-r …President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Dr Sunday Udeh; (Onwa) Member Lagos State House of Assembly Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 11; with his wife Lady Roseline; received award from Chairman council of Ndi Eze in Lagos Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi .

L-r …Chairman council of Ndi Eze Lagos ,Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi his wife HRM Rev Dr Tessy Chika Nwokedi (Queen Ugoeze) .

Igwe Odumodu Amuwo in Okota Eze Ndigbo of isolo LCDA with Chairman council of Ndi Eze Lagos ,Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun / Ijedodo, Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi (both middle) and others .Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

